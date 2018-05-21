Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018

"As a leader in C4ISR solutions, we are constantly working to identify our customers' evolving pain points and needs in order to deliver effective solutions for their mission success," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "At SOFIC, we'll be highlighting our solutions built to provide operational advantage in the most demanding environments – from the edge to the enterprise."

Cubic will showcase demonstrations of capabilities for the SOF operators from its secure communications, GATR, DTECH, Vocality, TeraLogics, MotionDSP, Cross Domain (XD) and Vocality product lines including:

Expeditionary C4ISR Command Center: Cubic's proven C4ISR solutions maximize the "data-to-decision" process while delivering the common edge environment. With a distributed cloud architecture and edge-cloud approach, Cubic's capabilities consistently reduce complexity, improve resiliency and empower mobility.

Cubic's agile and extremely flexible, small form factor solutions capitalize on industry leading SWaP to deliver compact, interagency, interoperable C4ISR solutions. Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exploitation and communications: Cubic delivers fully integrated software-defined solutions for ISR applications. Combined with our expeditionary satellite communications (SATCOM), these solutions ensure combat commanders and the enterprise have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence without depending on larger data networks to store and deliver information. This software-defined platform increases performance, reduces manpower needs and decreases satellite transmission rates by up to 50 percent.

Cubic's expeditionary SATCOM and networking solutions offer complete mission flexibility with the smallest pack out on the market to support all customer bases, including humanitarian disaster relief and international partners. Secure Communications/ISR Services: Partnering with Shield Aviation, Cubic to provide ISR services utilizing Shield Aviation's Beyond-Line-Of-Site (BLOS) Group-3 Unmanned Air Vehicle System. The system provides long range, long endurance capabilities with significant payload capacity to provide versatile mission solutions.

In addition, Cubic will host a silent auction and cocktail social to benefit Task Force Dagger Foundation on Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. ET in the Skyway Meeting Room at the Embassy Suites. Visit Cubic at booth #1135 on the exhibit hall floor at the Tampa Convention Center. Follow Cubic Mission Solutions @Cubic_MS and join the social conversation with #SOFIC.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for C4ISR, training and transportation customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

