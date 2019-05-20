Cubic to Showcase Industry-leading Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division will demonstrate its expeditionary Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions for the U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) community at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC). Taking place May 21–23 in Tampa, Florida, SOFIC is the premier conference for the SOF community, bringing together industry leaders, U.S. Special Operations Command and government officials.

"Cubic is proud to exhibit our growing C4ISR capabilities at SOFIC," said Mike Twyman, president, Cubic Mission Solutions. "We are committed to continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always prepared for their next mission."

Cubic's solutions feature significantly lower size, weight and power; higher bandwidth capabilities; low cost integration; and can operate in the harshest environments. A comprehensive range of capabilities (refer to list below) will be shown at booth #1135 on the exhibit hall floor at the Tampa Convention Center.

In addition, Cubic will host its annual silent auction and cocktail social to benefit Task Force Dagger Foundation on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. ET in the Skyway Meeting Room at the Embassy Suites. For more information, please visit Cubic's event page or follow Cubic Mission Solutions on Twitter @Cubic_MS. Join the social conversation with #SOFIC.

Cubic Demonstrations:

Expeditionary Satellite Communications (SATCOM): Cubic's portable and secure satellite antennas revolutionize the ultra-portable SATCOM industry. GATR SATCOM terminals are inflatable and deploy easily, enabling protected, high-bandwidth satellite communications – wherever and whenever. With reduced footprint and quick installation times, GATR antennas reduce operational costs while maintaining superior performance.

Rugged Internet of Things (IoT): reliable, secure, mobile communications can be a defining factor for mission success. Our range of rugged IoT solutions provide a wide range of deployable and tactical communications products to meet the diverse mission requirements of our military, government, first-responder and civilian customers. Cubic's portfolio offers a family of micro, mobile and modular designs that are field functional and deployable anywhere, anytime.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Services: Cubic's ISR Systems delivers airborne ISR services to intelligence, defense and homeland security customers. Cubic supports the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information across the full spectrum of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community's mission.

Real-Time ISR Exploitation: Cubic delivers fully integrated software-defined solutions for informed lethal decision making at the edge with real-time full motion video (FMV). Cubic's solutions ensure combat commanders and the enterprise have uninterrupted access to real-time intelligence without depending on larger data networks to store and deliver information.

Push-to-Talk over IP Solutions: Cubic's Radio over IP (RoIP) helps bridge the gap between disparate radio types, building a single unified radio system with push-to-talk connectivity, no matter the radio brand, frequency or technology. Suitable for use in a wide range of markets including emergency services, energy production and defense, Cubic's solutions provide connectivity for push-to-talk radio devices to IP and cellular networks.

Secure Wideband Data Links: Cubic specializes in high-speed data links that transmit ISR data and video. Cubic's Common Data Link (CDL) products are verified by the Joint Interoperability Test Command to comply with the CDL waveform specifications which means they are interoperable with any CDL terminal. The data links enable any airborne platform—manned or unmanned—to communicate with other military assets in the air, at sea or on the ground.

Cross Domain Solutions: Cubic's Cross Domain (XD) product line provides specialized cross domain transfer and information assurance products and services for defense, intelligence and homeland security customers. Products include a full range of accredited and deployed cross domain transfer appliances and solutions (geospatial XD reach down, HD-FMV, mail, one way print and others) covering the entire range of domains, from unclassified to top secret as well as LOW2HIGH™ and HIGH2LOW™ to ensure secure access to data and services.

Cubic's Cross Domain (XD) product line provides specialized cross domain transfer and information assurance products and services for defense, intelligence and homeland security customers. Products include a full range of accredited and deployed cross domain transfer appliances and solutions (geospatial XD reach down, HD-FMV, mail, one way print and others) covering the entire range of domains, from unclassified to top secret as well as LOW2HIGH™ and HIGH2LOW™ to ensure secure access to data and services. High-Performance 3D Additive Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions: Cubic's high-performance 3D additive RF solutions provides the lowest size, weight and power (SWaP) as well as performance innovation for space, government and commercial applications.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

