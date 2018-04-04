Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition

"Cubic is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge live, virtual, constructive and game-based training systems that effectively improve operational readiness for our customers," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "In particular, our game-based training courseware helps the U.S. Navy achieve individual and watch team readiness within the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program of record and has applicability to other Navy and Marine Corps training needs through delivery of high-velocity learning."

Cubic will highlight the following technologies at booth #2519 on the show floor at the Gaylord National Convention Center:

Immersive Virtual Ship Environment (IVSE): IVSE is a game-based learning technology that supports the U.S. Navy's LCS program by immersing trainees in a cutting-edge, 3-D virtual environment, practically identical to real-life, shipboard scenarios. IVSE allows Sailors to achieve the "Train to Qualify" objective for individual performance and "Train to Certify" for performance as a watch team. Cubic will feature the "Engineering Watch Team Training" IVSE courseware.

IVSE is a game-based learning technology that supports the U.S. Navy's LCS program by immersing trainees in a cutting-edge, 3-D virtual environment, practically identical to real-life, shipboard scenarios. IVSE allows Sailors to achieve the "Train to Qualify" objective for individual performance and "Train to Certify" for performance as a watch team. Cubic will feature the "Engineering Watch Team Training" IVSE courseware. Next-Generation Air Combat Training: Cubic's Joint Strike Fighter P5 Internal Subsystem (IS) delivers encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI), which allows F-35 aircrew to train for combat missions more effectively and with less risk. With Cubic's fifth-generation ACMI and emerging live, virtual and constructive training solutions, the operational readiness of warfighters around the world will outpace their ever increasing mission complexity.

Follow Cubic Global Defense at @CubicDefense and join the social conversation with #SAS2018.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence services for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-to-showcase-next-generation-training-solutions-at-2018-sea-air-space-exposition-300624051.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

