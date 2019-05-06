Cubic Transportation Executives to Deliver Keynote at Technology & Services World

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that executives from its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will deliver a keynote on the topics of intelligent journey planning and seamless user experience at the Technology & Services World, on May 7 in San Diego. Technology & Services World, being held from May 6–8, brings together successful technology leaders from different industries to network, share ideas and learn about the latest trends impacting the technology industry.

Senior Vice President of Operations Min Wei and Vice President of Strategy Boris Karsch will address how Cubic is changing its business model to enhance delivery technology as a managed service to help its customers address the challenges of increased urbanization, converging market forces, social trends and rapid technology changes, which have started to reshape the transportation experience with private rideshare vehicle, bike hires, scooters and public transit scheduled and on-demand services.

"Cubic has excelled for more than 45 years in providing a full suite of customer support, revenue clearing and settlement, IT operations and asset management services to public transportation, tolling and traffic management authorities worldwide," said Wei. "We look forward to sharing some of our success stories on management and ensuring excellent customer experience across all channels to our customers."

"Government agencies are looking for innovation in business and service delivery model from the solution providers to help them respond to citizen needs faster and more cost-effective," added Karsch. "Whether we're partnering in a comprehensive system or delivering individual services, experience and innovation guarantee performance that meets or exceeds the industry's highest standards; and we are thrilled to share our journey and learnings in delivering efficient and performance-based services to the attendees."

Wei and Karsch will address the following topic at the keynote:

Managed Services | Managed Mobility Solutions as a Service Tuesday, May 7 , 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. (local time); Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Harbor I, Level 2 (Harbor Tower)

