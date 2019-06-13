Cubic Upgrades LA County's TAP Point of Sale Operating System with Cubic Mobile for Merchants App

"Cubic's point of sale mobile solution benefits retail partners by saving time with fast and secure purchases on a compact and easy to navigate device," said Matt Newsome, vice president and general manager, Western Region, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are pleased to support Metro on its refresh initiative for the TAP system and look forward to further enhancing the system with state-of-the-art technologies."

Cubic's app provides an option for Metro to expand its TAP retail network to more locations in the region. Retail partners are able to sell TAP cards, top-up transit balances, sell fare products and access transaction history and card summaries. The app also provides advanced analytics, giving transit agencies access to data relating to the products sold to improve operations and overall customer service.

The Cubic Mobile for Merchants app is a solution that can connect with an open ecosystem of solutions, products and services provided by Cubic, Cubic-certified partners and third parties. The app doesn't require proprietary kits from vendors and gives agencies the flexibility to use existing infrastructure. The new Mobile for Merchants app will also facilitate a paperless solution for coupon systems such as the LIFE low-income program and enables a more streamlined process for retailers and customers.

Cubic developed the TAP Card system and has supported Metro with development, maintenance and product support/enhancement services since 2002.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

