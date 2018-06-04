Cubic Welcomes Jeffrey Blakeman as New Vice President, Manufacturing and Procurement

"Dave is a valuable member of our Cubic executive team and has been instrumental in driving our One Cubic initiative with the consolidation of our manufacturing and procurement function. Our company thanks him for his commitment and I wish him the best in his retirement," said Anshooman Aga, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Cubic Corporation.

"Jeff's exceptional background in engineering, supply chain management, procurement and manufacturing makes him a strong asset to our leadership team as we continue to develop and implement innovative process improvements and efficiencies. We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to the Cubic team," added Aga.

Prior to joining Cubic, Blakeman was the vice president of operations for Bombardier Transportation, Americas where he led the operational, cultural and process transformation for the eight sites across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Additionally, Blakeman served as executive director of operations for GE Energy Connections and executive of manufacturing for GE Aviation.

Blakeman is a seasoned manufacturing and operations leader with expertise spanning across the aerospace and defense, transportation, oil, energy and chemicals industries. He has held various roles focused on organizational and operational transformation. Blakeman holds a bachelor of science in chemical engineering from Ohio University and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-welcomes-jeffrey-blakeman-as-new-vice-president-manufacturing-and-procurement-300658856.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

