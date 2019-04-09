Cubic Wins Two 2019 North East Business Awards

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division received the Digital Technology Award as well as the Innovation Award from the North East Business Awards. Held in association with the North East England Chamber of Commerce, the awards celebrate the achievements of businesses in the North East region of England.

Cubic received the Innovation Award for its industry-leading Transport Management Platform (TMP). The Digital Technology Award recognizes Cubic's use of digital technology to meet customers' needs and improve company efficiency and processes.

"Our teams work exceptionally hard to extend the scope and potential of our Global Operations Center (GOC) in Stockton-on-Tees, excel in our engineering efforts and diversify our product offerings," said Laurent Eskenazi, managing director of EMEA, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are very honored to be recognized among such distinguished North East England businesses for our innovative solutions and company processes rooted within digital technology."

Cubic's GOC consists of a 24/7 service desk and service management center to provide technical support and incident resolution for customers around the world. The GOC utilizes Cubic's latest innovations including cloud-based enterprise software, best-in-class service management tools and advanced analytics to provide the highest levels of customer service. It serves as Cubic's Service Center of Excellence and is the location where the TMP was engineered.

Once deployed, Cubic's TMP will be a ground-breaking, fully multimodal intelligent congestion management system that increases a city's situational awareness by providing a common operating picture across multiple modes of transport and is easily scalable and trans-ferable. The technology for the platform, which will be rolled out in partnership with Transport for New South Wales (NSW) – the NSW Government's transport authority, was developed by ITS experts in Stockton-on-Tees.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

