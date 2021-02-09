Cubicall & Puro Lighting Combat Viruses in the Office with UV-Integrated Privacy Pods

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubicall, a custom U.S. manufacturer of modular privacy pods and isolation rooms, has announced an integration with PURO™ Lighting, one of the leaders in ultraviolet (UV) technology offering breakthrough solutions in disinfection. Addressing needs of the "new normal," the collaboration will seamlessly integrate PURO Lighting's pulsed-Xenon UV lamps, powered by Violet Defense® technology, within Cubicall phone booths, meeting rooms, and isolation pods to provide hassle-free disinfection after each use. The automated process inactivates pathogens and viruses— including SARS-CoV-2 up to 99.99%. Learn more about Cubicall UV integrated office solutions here.

Cubicall Phone Booth with UV disinfection from PURO Lighting; proven to inactivate Sars-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Cubicall Phone Booth UV Ceiling with PURO Lighting Fixture

"As businesses bring employees back into the office, priority is being placed on how to do so safely," explains Anthony Pucci, co-founder of Cubicall. "Integration with PURO Lighting's innovative technology allows our customers to efficiently provide space their employees need with proven disinfection after each use— ensuring their workplace is safe and compliant."

Cubicall brings productivity back to modern offices through custom pre-built phone booths and meeting rooms that deliver visual and acoustical privacy– offering efficient workspaces for virtual meetings, heads-down work, private collaboration, or a simple break from distractions.

"Cubicall's prefabricated phone booths and meeting rooms are essential additions within modern offices," says PURO Lighting CEO, Brian Stern. "With shared spaces like those in the workplace, employers are looking for solutions to protect against COVID-19 or whatever may arise in the future. PURO Lighting's integration with Cubicall provides a cost-effective and hassle-free disinfection for employers and peace of mind for employees."

The PUROUV Disinfection Lighting fixture, powered by Violet Defense technology, has been proven to disinfect viruses, bacteria, and fungal pathogens, including Norovirus, C. diff, E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, and C. auris. In November of 2020, independent studies conclusively confirmed PURO UV Disinfection Lighting fixtures inactivate up to 99.99% of live SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, compared to most competitors that test against a SARS-CoV-2 surrogate.

PURO Lighting fixtures seamlessly integrate within Cubicall ceilings for automatic UV disinfection. The proprietary pulsed-Xenon UV lamp disinfects for a 10-minute cycle that utilizes full spectrum UV light to destroy the DNA, RNA, and cell walls of pathogens. The integration includes built-in safety features to ensure protection of anyone occupying the booth or within the vicinity. Any Cubicall phone booth can be upgraded or retrofitted to include a PURO UV Disinfection Lighting fixture. For more information, click here.

About Cubicall:

Cubicall manufactures American-made office privacy and healthcare isolation solutions that work within current floor plans. Designed with flexibility in mind to move with changes in the workplace, the prefabricated phone booths, meeting rooms, and medical exam pods ship flat, easily assemble, are modular and fully customizable. The industry's only patent-pending bifold door allows Cubicall products to fit within floor plans where every inch of space is critical and helps more businesses comply with International Building Codes. Cubicall has been featured on Fox Business Channel, The New York Times, Interior Design, Fast Company, Inc. and was called "an efficient privacy solution to open-plan distractions" by Forbes magazine. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Cubicall products are designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA.

cubicallbooth.com - Twitter – [email protected]

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO™ Lighting products, powered by Violet Defense® technology, have taken proven UV light disinfection technology to the next level by making it more powerful, more affordable and most importantly, smaller and easier to utilize. PURO Lighting products can rapidly disinfect any room of any size and at any time using the proprietary miniaturized, pulsed-Xenon Light Engine System. Our high intensity broad-spectrum UV disinfection units rapidly kill up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and can significantly reduce the growth of fungi such as yeasts and molds—all in remarkably small, yet powerful fixed or mobile units designed for any sized space. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com or contact Sonia Awan at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Nick Pucci

+1 (888) 965-0341

[email protected]

SOURCE Cubicall

Related Links

https://cubicallbooth.com/

