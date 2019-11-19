Cubicall and Joan Partner to Increase Workplace Productivity and Efficiency

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubicall, a custom U.S. manufacturer of office phone booths, have announced an integration partnership with Joan, the innovator in digital displays and room management systems. The cooperation will help create a frictionless work experience by allowing users to book Cubicall phone booths via email, apps, or in-person on the always-visible E Ink touchscreen display. Learn more about Cubicall + Joan here.

Joan 6 on Cubicall Phone Booth, attached via Joan magnetic mount. Joan 6 firmly secured to Cubicall phone booth with Cubicall+Joan Secure Mount

"As more workplaces embrace the benefits of open-plan layouts, they've also embraced the need for flexible privacy solutions like Cubicall," said Anthony Pucci, co-founder of Cubicall. "As a result, our phone booths become quite popular within the office and clients have asked for solutions to ensure effective use of these resources. It was a no-brainer to work with Joan, who have developed an incredible E ink display and service that is efficient, reliable and integrates seamlessly within the workplace."

Joan, a product of Visionect, produces E Ink touch screen displays and offers monthly subscription plans to manage, reserve, and analyze meeting rooms and phone booths within offices. As the innovator in E Ink displays, Joan seamlessly connects to Wi-Fi on cordless installation, supports industry standard calendars, and has a battery life measured in months.

"Through Joan products and services, our data has shown meeting rooms are often occupied by one to two persons," said Matej Zalar, co-founder and CEO of Joan, "Having placed Joan's emphasis on workplace productivity, Cubicall phone booths are a brilliant solution to help increase efficiency of space and resources within offices. Thus, we're excited to work with a company that has similar values and goals."

Cubicall brings productivity to modern offices through phone booths that deliver visual and acoustical privacy – offering efficient solutions for heads-down work, private communications, or a break from the distractions of open office design.

Joan devices can adhere to Cubicall phone booths with Joan's magnetic mount or attach seamlessly to the phone booth frame via a custom mount manufactured by Cubicall+Joan. Cubicall customers can enjoy savings on all Joan devices along with a complimentary basic subscription plan.

About Cubicall:

Cubicall produces efficient and customizable privacy solutions. Cubicall phone booths offer visual, acoustical, territorial and informational privacy through modern design. The phone booths ship flat, are easily assembled/disassembled, and are fully customizable. The bi-fold door allows Cubicall to fit into areas where every inch of space is critical and helps more businesses comply with International Building Codes. As Seen on ABC's Shark Tank, the phone booths have been featured on Fox Business Channel, The New York Times, Interior Design, Fast Company, Inc. and was called the "an efficient privacy solution to open-plan distractions" by Forbes. Cubicall is designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Joan:

Joan produces wireless, energy efficient and forward-thinking meeting room booking solutions that eliminate double bookings, meeting interruptions and ghost meetings. Joan products are a combination of an E-ink based device and smart software which integrates with any major Calendar solution. It's known for its simple installation, which requires no additional software, cables or construction.

