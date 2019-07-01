Cubic's Nuvotronics Wins Best Industry Paper Award

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that Nuvotronics, which operates within its Cubic Mission Solutions division, received the "Best Industry Paper Competition Award" from IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society's International Microwave Symposium for its paper titled, "Monolithically Fabricated 4096-Element, PolyStrata Broadband D-band Array Demonstrator." This award is given to a work that potentially has the highest impact on a radio frequency/microwave product and/or system that will significantly benefit the microwave community and society at large.

In partnership with Nokia, Cubic's Nuvotronics team demonstrated a PolyStrata-based 130-175 GHz flat-panel antenna array that is thinner than a dime. The paper was presented in Boston, Massachusetts by author and principal investigator Jared Williams Jordan.

"We are very proud to receive this recognition from IEEE," said Martin Amen, vice president of strategy and business development for Nuvotronics, Cubic Mission Solutions. "This award is a true testament to how our industry-leading innovations offer substantially higher performance at a fraction of the size and weight of conventional millimeter-wave products. This success would not have been possible without our best-in-class product design, electrical engineering and fabrication teamwork."

As commercial and military communication providers look beyond 5G, they are exploring higher frequencies which support increased instantaneous bandwidth. PolyStrata architecture provides an unrivaled platform for millimeter wave (30-300 GHz) integration and miniaturization, with 10 to 100 times the improvement in size, weight and power (SWaP). This paper highlights the ability of Cubic Nuvotronics to design, fabricate and test finely featured D-band radiating elements on approximately 1-mm pitch. First-pass processing yielded a defect-free, wafer-scale antenna/feed structure, micro-fabricated in pure copper for low loss.

