Cubic's Trafficware to Deliver Central Transportation Management System for Livermore, California

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that Trafficware, which operates within its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, was selected by the City of Livermore, California to deliver its ATMS Transportation Management System to manage traffic across the city. The agreement includes services to install as well as integrate existing and new intersection traffic controllers citywide.

ATMS is the world's most advanced traffic management system. It is the only system of its kind with a business intelligence layer and incorporates a flexible architecture, supporting multiple manufacturers' devices as well as integration with other transportation systems. ATMS brings traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, 360-degree view of transportation operations. From the latest connected vehicle technologies, web-based tools like Signal Performance Measures, to the System Dashboard that provides insightful business intelligence, Trafficware's ATMS is helping Smart Cities all over the world address the challenges of transportation management. ATMS continually evolves due to the direct input from hundreds of Trafficware ATMS customers all over the world.

"We are very proud to be able to enhance the travel experience and quality of life for citizens in the cities we serve through the deployment of our advanced traffic technologies," said Jeff Spinazze, vice president of business development for Trafficware, Cubic Transportation Systems. "As a community with a reputation for embracing advanced technologies, we look forward to delivering the most advanced traffic management system in the world to the City of Livermore."

Livermore joins a rapidly growing number of agencies in California that are looking to Trafficware to provide advanced technologies to help manage urban mobility. Agencies such as Palo Alto, Walnut Creek, Carlsbad, Fresno and Santa Clara County have chosen Trafficware's software and hardware solutions to improve mobility for millions of travelers each day.

ATMS is the platform for Smart Cities technology and future expansion into connected/autonomous vehicles; SynchroGreen® Adaptive Signal Control; Transit Signal Priority (TSP) for buses; and Internet of Things (IoT) edge technologies to measure and improve the overall flow of traffic. It is designed to scale as an agency expands its specific needs.

Cubic's Trafficware has more than 300 major ATMS installations with hardware and software products deployed at more than 50,000 intersections globally. Cities such as Houston, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, New Haven, Orlando and Cairo, Egypt rely on the ATMS system for complex transportation networks as do the states of New York, Louisiana and South Carolina, as well as some of the largest counties in the U.S.

