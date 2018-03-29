Cubigo Announces Expansion into the United States, Strategic Partnership with Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubigo, a technology company on a mission to modernize senior living communities, today announced its expansion into the United States resulting from $4.5 million in venture capital funding. The Series A was led by Urbain Vandeurzen, a Belgian investor focused on tech startups, with participation from Transvision.

After creating a Cubigo account and logging in, seniors simply tap the desired Cube and within seconds they can order meals, request help from maintenance, or view their building's activity calendar and sign-up for events. Geert Houben, CEO, founded Cubigo with the desire to extend seniors' independence for as long as possible, after watching his beloved grandmother spend her final years in a nursing home.

With this infusion of capital, Cubigo is introducing its cloud-based platform to the senior living industry, which is historically reliant on paper and struggling to find a technology solution that meets the needs of residents and staff members alike.

Cubigo also became an Apple mobility partner, a group of app developers who create solutions that change the way businesses work. Cubigo's iOS native app has been completely redesigned to capitalize on the simplicity of the iOS user experience. Coupled with Cubigo's new, unique accessibility features on iPad and iPhone, the result is a software solution that seniors can easily learn and repeatedly use.

"Senior care is a $400 billion industry that remains untouched by technology we carry in our pockets every day," said Geert Houben, CEO of Cubigo. "With our new apps built for iPad and iPhone, we see an opportunity to radically streamline processes at independent- and assisted-living residences, which is a huge relief for staff members. Most importantly, however, Cubigo is easy-to-use technology that gives seniors independence over their daily activities."

After creating a Cubigo account and logging in, seniors simply tap the desired CubeTM and within seconds they can order meals, request help from maintenance, or view their building's activity calendar and sign-up for events. Residents can also send messages to the staff and read real-time community news, all of which is designed to engage residents in a more meaningful way, which leads to higher customer satisfaction scores and occupancy rates.

Additionally, Cubigo is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Lyft, whose API will be integrated into the Cubigo platform. As a result, seniors will be able to quickly and easily schedule transportation, such as a trip to a doctor's appointment or grocery store.

"By partnering with Cubigo to enable a seamless transportation experience for seniors, we're getting one step closer to our mission of improving people's lives with the world's best transportation," said Gyre Renwick, vice president of Lyft Business. "The ability to request rides independently can be life-changing, with the added benefit of freeing up time for senior living staff to address other priorities."

Houben says the Cubigo-Lyft partnership also empowers family members, who can create their own Cubigo accounts: "So for example, an adult daughter – who may be thousands of miles away from her parents – can login to Cubigo and order a Lyft ride. She is no longer dependent upon finding a staff member to help her. This is a huge relief for adult children and so much more efficient."

On the back end, Cubigo can integrate with software that is already being used by staff, making it a one-stop shop that increases staff efficiency. "As we piloted Cubigo at a senior community in Ohio, the administration decided to focus on the meal delivery system," said Houben. "We started with their nine-step, paper-based process and reduced it to just two digital steps. By introducing technology into these facilities, we simplified a time-consuming task, which will have a positive impact on employee satisfaction and retention."

Cubigo is being introduced to the U.S. at a time when seniors are increasingly embracing technology, according to survey results released by Pew Research Center. They found that 67% of adults age 65 and older say they use the Internet, compared to just 12% back in 2000. Meanwhile, smartphone ownership jumped 24% in just three years, from 2013 to 2016.

About Cubigo

Founded in 2011, Cubigo is partnering with some of the world's most influential organizations to improve their operational efficiency, while improving the autonomy of seniors and enhancing their health, safety and mobility. Cubigo – a proud member of the Aging2.0 Alliance – is headquartered in Belgium with offices in San Francisco, Rotterdam, Brussels and Barcelona. To learn more, visit www.cubigo.com.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S and is available to 95 percent of the US population. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

About Lyft Business

Lyft Business offers travel, commute, event, and courtesy ride programs that provide customers with the tools they need to reduce cost, save time, and streamline their transportation programs. We partner with thousands of organizations to create unique solutions to move their people, from employees and customers to patients and students.

Contact

Nora Murray

SoundBite Communications

192528@email4pr.com

419.250.0016

press@lyft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubigo-announces-expansion-into-the-united-states-strategic-partnership-with-lyft-300621822.html

SOURCE Cubigo

Related Links

http://www.cubigo.com

