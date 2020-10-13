Cubii Founders Receive Two Distinguished Leadership Recognitions

We are honored to receive this award and hope our story inspires future entrepreneurs. Tweet this

Inc.'s Annual Female Founders 100 List honors an influential, ambitious, and diverse group of 100 women who are building America's most inspiring businesses. Each of the founders selected has left her mark on her industry in the past year and represented the female-led future of business.

"Shivani and I grew up watching our families build businesses from the ground up. They inspired us to create a company that is scrappy, agile and customer-centric, which to me is the essence of entrepreneurship. Cubii is a result of these values," said Dalmia. "We are honored to receive this award and hope our story inspires future entrepreneurs."

"It is an honor to be included in Inc.'s Female Founders 100 along with so many incredible women," said Jain. "It's important for girls and young women around the world to see examples of people like them transforming new ideas into reality, and I hope this type of public acknowledgement helps them find role models who prove that their dreams are absolutely possible."

About Cubii

Cubii is changing how the world thinks about fitness. We help people create and maintain healthy habits by providing innovative, effective, and accessible fitness solutions that fit easily into everyday life. By making exercise approachable for people of all physical abilities, ages, and lifestyles, we help hundreds of thousands of users stay active and motivated throughout their health and wellness journeys. To learn more, visit www.cubii.com.

About Inc. magazine

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

