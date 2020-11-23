Cubii Hosts First Annual Turkii Trek Live Event
Event will lead over 700 participants through a festive workout on Thanksgiving morning
CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring extra movement and gratitude to Thanksgiving this year, Cubii (Fitness Cubed, Inc.), a creator of innovative fitness equipment and approachable wellness solutions, is hosting its first annual virtual Turkii Trek on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, at 11 a.m. ET.
The 45-minute event, which will be hosted through Facebook Live, will lead more than 700 participants through a friendly and festive workout on Cubii's compact seated ellipticals. Modifications will be provided for those joining without equipment, and all levels are welcome. In fact, the age range of registered attendees spans from 20 to 92 years old, and two-thirds of this group say that the Turkii Trek is the first workout class they will join.
"Cubii helps people of all ages and abilities build healthy habits—both physically and mentally," said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. "On days like Thanksgiving, it is important to show gratitude to our bodies as well our friends and families. The Turkii Trek lets the Cubii community celebrate our health with the people we're grateful for."
In addition to its compact seated ellipticals and related accessories, Cubii has offered free daily live workout classes since April. To register for the free Turkii Trek, and be entered into sweepstakes to receive a Cubii elliptical to give as a gift, visit www.cubii.com/turkiitrek .
About Cubii
Cubii is changing how the world thinks about fitness. We help people create and maintain healthy habits by providing innovative, effective, and accessible fitness solutions that fit easily into everyday life. By making exercise approachable for people of all physical abilities, ages, and lifestyles, we help hundreds of thousands of users stay active and motivated throughout their health and wellness journeys. To learn more, visit www.cubii.com
