Cubii Hosts First Annual Turkii Trek Live Event

Event will lead more than 700 participants through a friendly and festive workout on Cubii's compact seated ellipticals.

"Cubii helps people of all ages and abilities build healthy habits—both physically and mentally," said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. "On days like Thanksgiving, it is important to show gratitude to our bodies as well our friends and families. The Turkii Trek lets the Cubii community celebrate our health with the people we're grateful for."

In addition to its compact seated ellipticals and related accessories, Cubii has offered free daily live workout classes since April. To register for the free Turkii Trek, and be entered into sweepstakes to receive a Cubii elliptical to give as a gift, visit www.cubii.com/turkiitrek .

About Cubii

Cubii is changing how the world thinks about fitness. We help people create and maintain healthy habits by providing innovative, effective, and accessible fitness solutions that fit easily into everyday life. By making exercise approachable for people of all physical abilities, ages, and lifestyles, we help hundreds of thousands of users stay active and motivated throughout their health and wellness journeys. To learn more, visit www.cubii.com

