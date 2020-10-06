Cubii Receives Strategic Growth Investment From Gridiron Capital

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubii (Fitness Cubed, Inc.), a creator of innovative fitness equipment and approachable wellness solutions, today announced a strategic growth investment from Gridiron Capital, LLC, an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams and a Health & Wellness Thematic Area of Expertise.

This strategic investment will support and amplify Cubii's initiatives in brand building, product expansion, and team building as the company continues to grow and expand its consumer base.

"Cubii has seen tremendous growth the last few years because we make products that are effective and accessible," said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii. "We picked Gridiron as a partner to take Cubii to the next level, not only because of their invaluable experience, but because their empathy and culture aligned with Cubii and what makes this company special."

Since its founding in 2014, Cubii has made wellness approachable for all by manufacturing and selling compact seated ellipticals and related accessories that cater to all ages, abilities and lifestyles. Cubii's diverse customers range from seniors looking for a safe way to become more active to health enthusiasts searching for easy ways to add extra movement into their busy schedules.

Shivani Jain, CMO of Cubii, stated, "Cubii is proud of being a purpose-driven brand and it's been an incredible journey so far. This investment from Gridiron will help us work very intentionally towards further amplifying Cubii's growth—but most importantly, it will help us magnify the impact we can have on people's everyday lives."

Both online and through a propriety mobile application, Cubii customers can connect to the larger Cubii Communitii, a network of over 50,000 Cubii individuals, to track their progress and connect with supportive Cubii users from around the world.

"We are excited to partner with Arnav, Shivani and the rest of the Cubii team as we work together to accelerate the next phase of growth," said Kevin Jackson, managing partner at Gridiron Capital. "Cubii's unique product set serves a large, attractive, underserved market with favorable trends of increasingly personal, in-home, and connected health and wellness."

John Warner, managing director at Gridiron Capital, added, "Cubii has built an exceptional team culture, that combined with multiple growth opportunities to expand product categories, enter new channels and markets and to invest in digital and analytics capabilities, make this an exciting partnership for Gridiron. We are looking forward to help building Cubii into a leading wellness brand that serves customers of all ages and abilities."

Consensus Advisors and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP advised Cubii on the transaction.

About Cubii

Cubii is changing how the world thinks about fitness. We help people create and maintain healthy habits by providing innovative, effective, and accessible fitness solutions that fit easily into everyday life. By making exercise approachable for people of all physical abilities, ages, and lifestyles, we help hundreds of thousands of users stay active and motivated throughout their health and wellness journeys. To learn more, visit www.cubii.com

About Gridiron Capital, LLC

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

For Additional Information:

Press Contact:



For Cubii:

Jordan Appel, Brand Manager, [email protected]

For Gridiron Capital, LLC:

Kevin M. Jackson, Managing Partner, [email protected]

SOURCE Cubii