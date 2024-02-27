CUBITAC CABINETRY STRESSES "PRODUCT, PEOPLE, INNOVATION" AT KBIS

The cabinetry specialist will unveil nine new door styles and a keen emphasis on customer care at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show.

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubitac Cabinetry, a leading cabinet manufacturer and supplier, is introducing a new customer care philosophy along with nine unique new door styles at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Feb. 27 to 29, at Booth #W1955. The company is also unveiling new branding, to reflect the new mindset and new era.

"Over the past few years, we've noticed a lot of gimmicks at KBIS," said Joel Weiss, Cubitac CEO and architect of the new corporate vision. "We are taking a transformational new approach that puts an emphasis on personal relationships between our company reps and our customers, and shines a spotlight on our innovative products. KBIS is such an important show, and it should be about product, people and innovation. We want our customers to leave the show with confidence and with something to sell back home. Cubitac has been growing vigorously, but we will always stress individual relationships and customer service."

Cubitac Cabinetry Launches Nine New Door Styles, Rebranding at KBIS 2024 Post this

Product and Innovation

Cubitac has interpreted major trends and sleek design elements — many previously available only in the premium segment — and made them more accessible to a wider swath of the market. In addition to nine new premium door styles, Cubitac is introducing a line of rift-cut oak finishes. Rift cutting is a premium process in which boards are cut on an angle, resulting in a tight, linear grain that's ideal for slab doors and clean, contemporary styling.

The company has improved its quality control standards and delivery times, including the use of Blum hardware on certain styles, meticulous engineering, elevated finishes and enhanced craftsmanship. Among its newest design innovations are refined takes on shaker styling, sleek slabs with subtle edge detail and unique door finishes, from matte to glazed to classic wood tones. It has also implemented an exclusive color-matching technology that offers a virtually unlimited array of hues to accommodate specific interior environments.

"We are thrilled to return to KBIS with this exciting new lineup," said Weiss. "Each year, we intend to release at least five new styles around KBIS, staying on-trend and providing our customers with the best design elements to meet ever-evolving market preferences. Our focus is on open communication, using all channels to stay accessible to our customers and keep our focus on the pulse of the market."

The People's Pledge

The company is laser-focused on customer care with its "People's Pledge" program, emphasizing the personal touch in service and direct, transparent communication throughout the entire ordering, delivery and installation process. Its "Custom Craft" service emphasizes that "if the customer can dream it, we can make it," Weiss said. "While much of our product is created in stock sizes, our flexibility allows us to give our designers and consumers an experience that mimics that of custom cabinetry at a fraction of the cost. We are committed to going the extra mile for our clients."

The stunning, contemporary booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will highlight all the new styles as well as showcase its existing lineup, and will feature a custom color station.

Cubitac's program also includes:

• Direct in-person service with a Cubitac representative going onsite to resolve any issues a customer might have with the final product.

• An enhanced dealer outreach service, with Cubitac personnel tending to showroom displays to ensure they are well-maintained, up-to-date and functioning properly.

• A newly instated lifetime warranty on cabinetry.

"We've redoubled our efforts to elevate cabinetry for a broader market at prices that represent high value as well high style — without sacrificing quality," Weiss said. "Our commitment to quality and service is resonating well across the market, and we can't wait to unveil our latest innovations at KBIS."

Download images here.

Visit Cubitac at KBIS in Booth #W1955, and learn more about its trailblazing philosophy of customer care and its full array of products at cubitac.com .

About Cubitac

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Ridgefield, NJ, Cubitac brings decades of experience to its artfully designed, durably built cabinetry for the heart of the modern home. Its cabinets feature fine detailing, precision engineering and time-honored craftsmanship. With a blend of domestic and imported materials and manufacturing, Cubitac takes inspiration from the imagination of hosts and homemakers everywhere, creating inviting spaces to be treasured for years to come.

Contact: Customer Service

Phone: 201-464-2000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cubitac Cabinetry