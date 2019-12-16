CUB's Newest Consumer Guide Tackles Cellphone Bills

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 35th anniversary, the Citizens Utility Board released a free guide to help consumers save money on their cellphone service.

Consumers can order a free printer-friendly copy of CUB's Guide to Saving on Cellphone Service by visiting www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

"We love our cellphones. They connect us with our friends and family. They give us peace of mind in an emergency. But they can also cost us an arm and a leg," CUB Executive Director Dave Kolata said. "We hope this guide helps cut bills and gives all consumers more confidence when dealing with the complicated wireless market."

The free guide breaks down the types of cellphones and service plans available to most consumers, helping readers select the right device for their lifestyle. It also explains the difference between data and Wi-Fi and offers money-saving tips.

In less than a decade, yearly cellphone costs in America have risen nearly 60 percent, and the average bill is now close to $100 a month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Spending continues to rise. CUB hopes this guide will help consumers save money on their bill.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds, and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

