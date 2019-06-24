Cuddle Your Candidate Tight Tonight! Primary Pals Plush Dolls Featuring The Top Democratic Candidates Launches Just In Time For The Primary Debates

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 Build Dolls, Not Walls… that's the motto of one veteran toymaker who is set to launch Primary Pals , a humorous plush collection featuring the top six front-running Democratic primary candidates just days before the first Democratic Presidential debate on June 26th. Developed by Neal Hoffman, a Shark Tank veteran and entrepreneur, the new plush collection features candidates like Ridin' with Biden and Bernie on a Journey and 'campaigns' for your support as it launches exclusively on Kickstarter today.

"With Primary Pals we are looking to lighten the mood and at the same time add a hint of playfulness and humor to the serious political climate currently blanketing the United States," states Neal Hoffman, a long-time toy industry executive and entrepreneur. Hoffman also sees the dolls as another way to show support for your candidate beyond the standard buttons and bumper stickers and developed the entire product line to most accurately reflect each candidate's personality in a fun and engaging way.

Featured in the collection are the top six candidates by most recent polling, and each dubbed with an amusing and friendly nickname, including:

Ridin' with Biden

Bernie on a Journey

My Buddy Beto

Mayor Pete in the Street

Courageous Kamala Harris , and

, and Persistent Elizabeth Warren

In addition to each individual product, a collector's edition will be available for most candidates in the line, which includes unique features including variations in the objects representing each candidate. For fans of Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand or the many other Democratic contenders, Hoffman has said he will add additional candidates based on demand and feedback on the Primary Pals Facebook page.

Hoffman has set a funding goal of $20,020 to support production for the line, which will be shipped this fall. Voters can purchase their favorite Primary Pals candidate for $25 each or a special collector's edition for $30, exclusive to Kickstarter supporters. The complete Primary Pals collection is also available for $100.

Once the Kickstarter campaign is completed, Primary Pals will be available for purchase on the Primary Pals website (coming soon) where 5% of the proceeds will be donated to the candidates' election funds based on the sales of each doll. To make it even more interesting, the donation will increase to 10% of proceeds to the candidate who sells the most dolls on Kickstarter.

For Republican fans, Hoffman has hinted of "Trump vs. Democratic Presidential Candidate" Battle Pack in timing with the 2020 presidential election.

The Primary Pals Kickstarter campaign is now live. Stay tuned for Primary Pals social media accounts to launch across multiple platforms.

To further support the Kickstarter campaign, Hoffman is launching an affiliate program with Kickbooster.me, which provides 20% of the sale.

About Neal Hoffman:

Neal Hoffman, a former Hasbro employee, is a successful business consultant, inventor and dad to two boys. Hoffman graduated from the University of Michigan and also received his MBA at the University of Virginia.

