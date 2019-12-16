Cuddles Pet Shop Launches New Retail Website Offering Pet Clothing Accessories and Services for Dedicated Pet Owners

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuddles Pet Shop (https://www.cuddlespetshop.com/) recently announced the relaunch of their newly renovated and updated website complete with a wide variety of pet products at affordable prices. Specializing in clothing like sweaters and vests, Cuddles Pet Shop also offers pet accessories ranging from collars, toys, shoes, doggie neck ties, bows and other trendy gifts for the pet lover. In addition to the paw and pet-themed beds and car seats, Cuddles Pet Shop has begun to develop specialized services like pet insurance and pet-service education for its loyal customers.

Cuddles Pet Shop

"Making our pets feel special and loved is our number one priority," said Terrence Calvert, CEO of Cuddles Pet Shop. "They provide so much joy and support to us, it's only right that we return that back to them. And it's so simple to do: most pets are super grateful for their little toys or clothes — just something that connects them back to their owners. Our website also contains educational links too, for customers who need additional pet services. We provide top doggie daycare and boarding information worldwide, as well as helpful tips from the Petcare Science Institute; especially hints on how to properly care for your pets. We're not affiliated with those companies — we just like to make sure our customers are aware the services exist, if they're needed."

Cuddles Pet Shop offers free shipping worldwide, seven days a week, to help with holiday needs, and each item sold is secured by a 30-day money back guarantee.

Cuddles Pet Shop: Charity Roundup

Charity roundup refers to the process of raising money for charity by gathering funds from rounded-up sales totals on credit or debit cards, then applying those extra funds to charity. Cuddles Pet Shop offers this no-pressure service at each purchase, allowing customers to apply the rounded-up funds to nonprofit charities of their choice from a selection list. Cuddles Pet Shop is happy to take new suggestions to add to the list.

Follow Cuddles Pet Shop on social media to stay informed, or browse the latest in pet-themed gifts in time for the holidays: Facebook, Instagram.

About Cuddles Pet Shop

CuddlesPetShop.com is a pet accessories store designed with pets in mind: providing pets with clothing and toys to help them live their best lives. Cuddles Pet Shop has always been based in love — as a way to return joy back to the pets who provide their owners with so much unconditional support. All products are 100-percent guaranteed original. Learn more at: www.CuddlesPetShop.com.

Media Contact:

Customer Support and Inquiries Business Office

866-891-0638

230585@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cuddles Pet Shop