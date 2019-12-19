CuddlyNest Launches New Hotel Inventory In Europe & The Americas

Originally founded in 2017 by travel enthusiasts, the company has built an extensive inventory and looks to challenge the high commission rates traditionally found in the travel market. Their commission-fee sharing model between travellers and property owners/managers is one of the lowest aggregate commissions on earth. Strategic partnerships and integrations with major travel accommodation software companies, such as Ciirus, Rentals United, NextPax, Avantio, and Escapia, have only strengthened this, whilst revamping the property owners' listings and booking management experience.

Ritesh Raj, Partner & COO of CuddlyNest, notes the company's competitive advantage is:

"A simple yet innovative idea combined with the latest technology to solve the most common problem in the traveller's journey. We provide travellers a global marketplace for all accommodation types with the best price available online."

Furthermore, this quarter sees CuddlyNest launch an enhanced version of their website, providing both property owners and travellers with an intuitive user experience and highlighting their new hotel properties. By streamlining the global travel planning and booking process, CuddlyNest aims to transform the market by reducing transaction costs for every traveller. The booking platform allows travellers to safely book a vacation house, resort or hotel room at a price within their budget, whilst providing property owners greater visibility and low commission rates.

This global expansion into diverse and unique lodging options will continue to grow through partnerships with global travel companies and attendance at upcoming industry-wide events. Following progression in the Asian, European and US markets, CuddlyNest will be diversifying inventory selection within the Middle East. These strategic global development plans will continue as they prepare for 'EXPO 2020' in Dubai.

About CuddlyNest

A start-up founded in 2017, CuddlyNest has grown rapidly ever since. Offering safe bookings of over a million properties worldwide and an innovative booking fee-sharing model, CuddlyNest charges the lowest aggregate commission fee in the market. This allows property managers control of their earnings, whilst providing guests with best value.

