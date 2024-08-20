CUDOS and Storj Join Forces, with Distributed Compute and Storage Solutions for Enterprises Leading in AI and Modelling

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUDOS, the premier DePIN compute network for AI and Web3, is joining forces with Storj, and Valdi, a division of Storj. Storj the leader in high-performance, cost-effective, secure and sustainable decentralised cloud solutions. Their collaboration brings unparalleled multi-petabyte capacity to on-chain compute, leveraging Storj's advanced S3-compatible storage solutions within the CUDOS network.

Cudo, the parent of CUDOS, is an exclusive cloud partner of NVIDIA (NCP), currently delivering to market H100 chips and the latest cutting edge liquid cooled H200 chips developed by NVIDIA. Cudo has chosen to partner with Valdi to bring these high-end compute solutions to market to jointly serve the growing AI market. Storj's distributed storage platform enhances security through client-side encryption and data sharding. Files are encrypted, split into fragments and distributed globally across their network of tens of thousands of storage nodes across over 100 countries, delivering privacy, durability, availability, security, and superior edge performance. This innovative approach not only keeps data safe from unauthorised access but also provides robust protection from data loss.

CUDOS, a leader in AI and Web3 compute, empowers hundreds of companies with cutting-edge computational power, supporting applications such as Large Language Models (LLMs), image and video recognition, and speech synthesis. By integrating Storj's storage and Valdi's compute capabilities, CUDOS enhances its offering, providing a comprehensive solution for businesses and developers needing scalable, secure, and cost-effective compute and storage services.

"Partnering with Storj allows us to offer an unparalleled blend of compute and storage capabilities," said Matt Hawkins, CEO at CUDOS. "This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver high-performance solutions to leading AI applications and the most demanding enterprise organisations."

Ben Golub, CEO at Storj, added, "Our distributed storage solutions ideally complement CUDOS's compute infrastructure. Together, we're creating a powerful platform that sets a new standard for scalable services that are a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to hyperscalers like Amazon for enterprises with a rapidly growing, high volume of data and rigorous standards for performance, security and sustainability."

This partnership marks a major step forward in the evolution of distributed technology, offering a seamless integration of compute and storage that redefines industry standards.

