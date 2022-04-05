Cue Health and BioReference Laboratories Bring Point-of-Care Solutions to the Clinical Setting

Cue Health debuts Cue Clinic™ dashboard to give healthcare providers more choice and control over patient care as part of BioReference's product offering

SAN DIEGO and ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), the healthcare technology company behind one of the country's most accurate COVID-19 tests and BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company ("BioReference"), today announced that Cue is now an available point-of-care solution for BioReference's clinical customers, including for healthcare providers and point-of-care clinics in the U.S.

Cue's innovative Cue Clinic™ provider dashboard will be the keystone product offered through BioReference. Cue Clinic will provide healthcare providers with a full suite of integrated digital patient care services, including test results from the Cue Health Monitoring System, virtual care capabilities, scheduling, e-prescriptions, reporting, and more. Cue Clinic will help healthcare providers access and utilize digital health capabilities with integrated diagnostics to modernize their practice, manage population health, and access timely health analytics to enable healthcare providers to make more informed care decisions that best serve their patients' needs.

BioReference will now offer healthcare providers a full-service, turnkey onboarding process, including CLIA application assistance, setup, training, and implementation of Cue Clinic as well as the Cue Health Monitoring System (Reader) as part of the healthcare providers' own in-house laboratories. The Cue experience starts with the Cue Reader, a reusable and compact device that processes each test and delivers results in 20 minutes via the Cue Health App. The Cue Reader is currently compatible with Cue's COVID-19 Test and other tests that are in development.

"Approximately seventy percent of clinical decisions at the point of care are made utilizing diagnostic data, but the current system is inconvenient, inefficient, expensive, and disconnected," said Ayub Khattak, CEO and co-founder of Cue Health. "Together with BioReference, Cue can empower healthcare providers with the tools and insights they need to make better-informed care decisions together with their patients, today and into the future."

By providing actionable information in real-time and at the point-of-care, Cue empowers healthcare providers to help individuals proactively monitor and manage their health. Cue's planned future care offerings – all of which are intended to be compatible with the Cue Reader – include products and services across the categories of respiratory health (such as for influenza, RSV, and strep throat), sexual health (such as for chlamydia and gonorrhea), cardiac and metabolic health (such as for cholesterol and HbA1c), women's and men's health, and chronic disease management.

"BioReference and Cue are jointly focused on developing innovative solutions to empower our customers. This combined effort will assist us in supporting the market efficiently and effectively," said Natalie Cummins, Chief Commercial Officer for BioReference Laboratories. "BioReference aims to lift barriers to entry that block healthcare providers from offering diagnostic testing in their practices and provide fast, reliable test results, enabling faster healthcare decisions."

Cue is a testing solution in a number of the nation's leading healthcare institutions, including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hermann, and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, as well as distributors such as Cardinal Health.

BioReference has performed over 1.5 million point-of-care tests for customers, and BioReference's new offering is focused on bringing point-of-care solutions to providers' in-house laboratories. The offering provides state-of-the-art point-of-care solutions, supporting clients from set-up and training to operation and troubleshooting for their point-of-care laboratories.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full-service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40-year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a highly experienced medical staff, genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs. For more information visit https://www.bioreference.com/ or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-Q dated November 10, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

