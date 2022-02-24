CUE HEALTH AND KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS TEAM UP TO DONATE $250K OF CUE'S COVID-19 TESTS TO SCHOOLS IN NEW JERSEY AND MINNESOTA

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), the healthcare technology company behind the country's most accurate at-home COVID-19 test *, is partnering with three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to donate $250,000 of Cue Readers and COVID-19 tests to public schools in Towns' home state of New Jersey and Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony's home throughout his entire playing career. Towns' alma mater, Saint Joseph High School in Metuchen, NJ, will be the program's first recipient with 100 Cue tests to be delivered this month, followed by delivery to the Piscataway Township Schools in New Jersey.

Regular COVID-19 testing is a cause that hits close to home for Towns, who lost multiple family members, including his mother, to the virus before also battling it himself. Cue's molecular self-test can detect COVID-19 with few virus present, versus antigen tests that require notably more virus in the sample. This level of accuracy is vital for parents and teachers working to keep their kids safely in school, as people can still be infectious with well below the amount of virus it takes to trigger a rapid antigen positive result.

Through this partnership, Towns and Cue have committed to donating 100 COVID-19 tests to each of a select 50 schools in New Jersey and Minnesota, ensuring that accurate testing is available at the schools right when they need it most. After kicking off with Saint Joseph's High School, additional schools will receive donations of Cue throughout the remainder of the school year.

"My family was devastated by COVID-19, and highly accurate testing that we can rely on at home and on-the-go has been key as we work to recover and move forward," commented Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves center. "I learned about Cue when the NBA started working with the company in 2020 and it really put my mind at ease to know we were using the most accurate tests. Through this donation, I'm hoping to bring peace of mind to the students and teachers in my communities, helping them get back to learning safely and confidently."

"Karl-Anthony has been a great supporter of ours from the very beginning of our work with the NBA," added Ayub Khattak, CEO and co-founder of Cue Health. "I admire his resilience and drive to get back out on the court safely. At Cue, we know that access to accurate testing is key for people to confidently live their lives, and I'm honored that he is working alongside us to help bring Cue to more people."

Cue's COVID-19 test is available at shop.cuehealth.com and can be purchased a la carte or through its membership model. In addition to the most accurate at-home COVID-19 testing available, Cue+ memberships include benefits such as access to 24/7 virtual care, prescription services, same-day delivery in select markets and supervised testing by virtual proctor, which is CDC-compliant for international travel.

Prior to its donation effort in partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns, Cue has played an active role in bringing accurate testing to schools across the country with the Cue For Schools program. To date, Cue has been distributed to 2,000 schools across 20 states.

*Based on clinical study results submitted to FDA for other EUA molecular home tests.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

The Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

