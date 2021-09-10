Cue Health Appoints David Arida as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue Health" or "Cue"), a healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of David Arida to its executive management team as Chief Operating Officer.

Arida joins Cue from Dexcom, Inc., a leader of diabetes care technology, where he served in multiple senior operational roles since October 2011, serving most recently as Senior Vice President – Global Manufacturing Operations. While at Dexcom, Arida was responsible for managing a worldwide operations organization, launched several generations of state-of-the-art continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, and set up multiple manufacturing sites across the globe to significantly scale the business. Prior to his time at Dexcom, Arida held a number of management, consulting or engineering positions at Alere (now Abbott), Amylin Pharmaceuticals (now AstraZeneca) and PRTM (now PWC).

"David brings deep operational experience, a proven track record of scaling healthcare technology products globally, and a keen focus on operational excellence across all areas of a business," said Clint Sever, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Cue. "David's leadership will be instrumental as Cue continues to bring innovative diagnostic products to market and helps pioneer the digital transformation of healthcare."

In the United States, the Cue Health Monitoring System, together with the Cue COVID-19 Test Kit, has been authorized both for point-of-care use by healthcare providers as well as for use at home by consumers. Cue was the first-ever U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorized molecular-based diagnostic test for over-the-counter sale without a prescription. Cue is already in use by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Mayo Clinic, in addition to a range of other clinical and enterprise settings around the country, including schools, essential businesses, nursing homes, hospitals, physicians' offices, dental clinics, sports and other live event venues, and other settings around the country.

Cue's easy-to-use, portable COVID-19 test provides highly accurate, lab-quality results – including detection of emerging variants – directly to connected mobile smart devices in about 20 minutes, and Cue's natively digital platform allows for end-to-end integrated reporting of test results.

Cue expects to enable end-to-end care journeys from diagnostic tests to physician consultation via telemedicine through intervention. The Cue Health Monitoring System is designed to deliver a broad menu of tests using one system. Cue plans to develop a suite of offerings to address respiratory health, sexual health, cardiac and metabolic health, women's health, men's health, and chronic disease management by connecting diagnostics with telemedicine.

About Cue

Cue is a healthcare technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable and connected health data. Cue offers individuals and healthcare providers access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work, or at the point-of-care, all in a device that fits in the palm of your hand. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

The Cue COVID-19 test has not been FDA cleared or approved; this test has been authorized by FDA under an EUA; this test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and this test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

