Cue Health To Provide COVID-19 Testing For 2021-22 NBA Season

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a mission-driven healthcare technology company, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that Cue will serve as the league's Official Home and Point of Care Test for the 2021-22 season. The Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use is the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision or a prescription.

Expanding on a relationship that began during the 2020 NBA Restart in Orlando, Cue will provide all 30 NBA teams and the league's referees with the integrated Cue platform, which features both the portable Cue Health Monitoring System and easy-to-use Cue COVID-19 tests for use during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Cue's platform is a molecular diagnostic system that delivers results directly to mobile smart devices – both Android and iOS – in about 20 minutes. The Cue Health Enterprise Dashboard allows for test results to be shared among players, teams, doctors, and the league through a secure, web-based application.

"The NBA has been at the forefront of health and safety from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are proud to expand our relationship to become the league's Official Home and Point of Care Test," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue. "Since the NBA returned to the court last year, we have worked closely with them to make our fast and accurate testing available anywhere, anytime to prioritize players' health while enabling more effective decision-making throughout the league. For the coming season, we're honored to have the privilege of helping keep players, coaches, staff, referees, and their families healthy."

"After exploring a number of different at-home and point of care COVID-19 testing options for the upcoming season, we selected Cue thanks to its combination of accuracy, information management, ease of use, and speed," said David Weiss, NBA Senior Vice President, Player Matters. "The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and referees continue to be at the forefront of all of our decision-making, and we're thrilled to be able to employ the Cue platform as a part of our Health & Safety Protocols for the 2021-22 season."

After collaborating during the 2020 NBA Restart in Orlando, the NBA began distributing the Cue Health Monitoring System and Cue COVID-19 tests to support regular testing of members of the NBA community at home and while traveling during the latter part of the 2020-21 season, following Cue Health's receipt of FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Home and Over The Counter Use. Results of this home-testing program are expected to be published in a scientific journal later this year. Cue previously received EUA from the FDA in June of 2020 for its Cue COVID-19 Test for use in clinical and point of care settings.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a mission-driven healthcare technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, and regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) also jointly operate the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected future publication of results from Cue's 2020-21 home-testing program with the NBA. The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus dated September 23, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an EUA. These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

