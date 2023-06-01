Cue The Confetti! GHOST Celebrates 7th Birthday With Epic Sweepstakes, Limited Ghost Energy Flavors and Award Win

What's poppin'? BUBBLICIOUS is back and GHOST's 90 Days of 90s Summer Sweepstakes includes a JEEP®

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to blow out the candles! GHOST® , the lifestyle brand that spans sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, merch and apparel, is celebrating its seventh birthday with an exclusive LTO GHOST® ENERGY launch at Kroger, a not-to-miss summer sweepstakes, and GNC's "Partner of the Year" award win.

This is the first time BUBBLICIOUS® "COTTON CANDY" is available in the brand's energy drink line.

Summer's here, so let's pop off! GHOST® is bringing the bubble back with BUBBLICIOUS® "STRAWBERRY SPLASH" in GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST LEGEND® ALL OUT in addition to launching BUBBLICIOUS® "COTTON CANDY" in GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER for a limited time. This is the first time BUBBLICIOUS® "COTTON CANDY" is available in the brand's energy drink line, and it will be exclusive to Kroger for 90 days in addition to hitting GNC shelves in the specialty space. GHOST® ENERGY x BUBBLICIOUS® "STRAWBERRY SPLASH" can be found in mass grocery and convenience channels as well as GNC. Like all of GHOST's energy drinks, these flavors have zero sugars, features 200mg of natural caffeine, and features the GHOST® Full Disclosure Label, so shoppers know what they are getting in each and every can.

GHOST®'s birthday bash starts today and will last all summer with its 90 Days of 90s Summer giveaways. Afterall, the 90s were the best decade, IYKYK. To enter the sweeps, head to ghostenergy.com/sweeps. GHOST® will give away sick prizes to 90 winners and the grand prize will be a JEEP®. Keep an eye out for signage in local grocery and convenience stores that feature a QR code to take shoppers directly to the sweepstakes site where they can enter to win daily!

"When GHOST® started seven years ago, we couldn't have imagined where we would be today, and that is all thanks to our epic partners and GHOST legends," said Dan Lourenco Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "GHOST being honored as GNC's 'Partner of The Year' and launching an authentic, nostalgic partnership with BUBBLICIOUS® is the perfect way to celebrate our birthday. Cheers to a legendary summer!"

To learn more about GHOST, visit ghostlifestyle.com and to enter the sweepstakes and find the full terms and conditions for the giveaway, head to ghostenergy.com/sweeps.

About GHOST

GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

