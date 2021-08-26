Cue the Nostalgia: CREME SAVERS® is Back

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade off retail shelves, the famed CREME SAVERS brand is back on the market! The absent, but hardly forgotten, iconic red and white swirled Strawberries & Creme hard candies have been so missed that fans banded together demanding their return. Remarkably, Mars Wrigley and Iconic Candy were listening.

CREME SAVERS Strawberries & Creme CREME SAVERS Orange & Creme

This long-anticipated revival comes during a time when consumers yearn for a return to simpler and happier times. Iconic Candy, who has pioneered returning long sought-after confections exactly the way they were, knows better than most that there are but a handful of candies that can serve as a portal in time. The newly returned CREME SAVERS candies are ready to fulfill that dream.

During its heyday, CREME SAVERS hard candies came in many fruit, tropical, and dessert swirled Creme blends. During their initial reintroduction, CREME SAVERS will be available in the two most popular of the flavors: Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme, in the original peg bag and roll formats.

Iconic Candy has worked alongside Mars Wrigley in reformulating the original flavor profiles and remastering the blends to recapture the magical taste of the CREME SAVERS brand. The irresistible mix of fresh fruit swirled in rich cream has always been, and will always be, uniquely CREME SAVERS candies.

CREME SAVERS candies are looking to make their return back into your hearts and candy jars alike, and will be available nationwide in all 1,414 Big Lots stores across 47 states starting mid-September.

© Mars or Affiliates. CREME SAVERS® used under license.

ABOUT ICONIC CANDY, LLC

Iconic Candy is a family-owned and operated candy company that specializes in reviving discontinued brands and returning them to market in their original format. Their ever-expanding portfolio currently includes REED'S®, Regal Crown®, and BarNone®… with many more brands on the horizon. Iconic Candy is recognized in the confectionery industry as the leader in authentic high quality candy revival.

For more information about Iconic Candy, please visit iconiccandy.com. Join us on Facebook and Instagram at @iconiccandybrand and @officialcremesavers for updates.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. The company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 115,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

