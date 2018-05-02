Cue™ Vapor System (Cue) Teams with Country Music Star Granger Smith to Bring Fans VIP Concert Experience

Adult fans can win several exciting prizes simply by entering at CueVapor.com/Nashville through May 19. The grand prize winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Nashville for two, music festival tickets, a private meet-and-greet with Granger Smith, and more. Additional music-themed prizes, from tickets to gear, will be awarded to six runner-up winners.

"My fans are everything to me, and I'm excited to be part of their Cue experience in Nashville," Smith said. "I've got several friends, including my bus driver, my guitar player and of course Donny Cowboy, who love vaping with Cue because it's satisfying, simple, and convenient."

Smith released his first major label album, Remington, in 2016, and its debut single, "Backroad Song," reached No. 1. He has also achieved viral video success and earned mainstream attention with his infamous alter egos, Earl Dibbles Jr. and Donny Cowboy. Fans can also see Dibbles as part of CBS's Inside College Football, where he's done the weekly comedic feature since 2013.

"Inspired by Cue users' love for music, we are pleased to partner with Granger Smith to provide an even more satisfying experience at one of country music's most exciting events," said Jacopo D'Alessandris, CEO and President, EAS. "Nashville in the summertime is the perfect venue to enjoy two of our favorite things – vaping and country music."

For more information about Cue, or to review the complete set of rules and enter the sweepstakes, please visit CueVapor.com/Nashville. Fans are encouraged to follow and @cuevapor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional details. There is no purchase necessary to enter.

About Cue™ Vapor

Cue is the ultimate breakthrough in smoking innovation and comes in a variety of vibrant colors, as well as five aromatic flavor categories – tobaccos, mints, desserts, fruits, and drinks – that are available in three nicotine levels (0mg, 3mg and 6mg). The closed system enables consumers to sidestep the complicated, and sometimes messy, process of using typical vaping devices. Users simply click the pre-assembled, disposable cartridges into the Cue device and vape.

About E-Alternative Solutions

E-Alternative Solutions, LLC (EAS) is a sister company of Swisher International. EAS develops, markets and distributes vaping products that are manufactured with the highest level of quality control, innovation and commitment to its consumers. EAS is on the Board of Directors of the Vapor Technology Association and prioritizes compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding e-vapor products. For more information, visit www.ealternativesolutions.com.

About Swisher International

Swisher International, Inc. is a leading tobacco manufacturer whose cigars, filtered cigars and smokeless tobacco brands include the largest-selling cigar brand in the world. Swisher International, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and also has manufacturing facilities in Wheeling, West Virginia and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information, visit www.swisher.com.

