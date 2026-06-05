CueCue's Interactive Web Card gives creators, freelancers, and first-time sellers a simple way to package what they offer, share it anywhere, and turn interest into inquiries, bookings, and payments.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people never set out to start a business, yet almost everyone has something worth paying for: an empty afternoon, a spare room, a skill people already ask them for. CueCue today launched the Interactive Web Card, a focused web page that lets creators, coaches, and freelancers present what they offer and invite the right people to respond. CueCue helps people turn what they have into income, starting from something they already do.

CueCue Launches Interactive Web Card to Help People Earn From Skills, Services and Idle Assets

Until now, that kind of value has lived in DMs, social feeds, and word of mouth, where it is hard to show, easy to lose track of, and rarely adds up to income.

One card, built for a single job

Each Interactive Web Card is a mobile-first page designed to do one thing well, whether that is a profile, an offer, an event, a store, a booking page, or a form. A creator can share a card through a link, a QR code, or a tap, then use it to introduce their work, collect RSVPs, or take a request.

What makes the card more than a link is what happens after a visitor arrives: the same card can draw on AI to answer common questions, gather the details people leave behind, and keep a lead warm, so an interested customer is not lost when the seller is offline. In practice, that means one page where a visitor can ask a question, request a time, and complete a payment. In that sense, each card works like a lightweight AI sales partner, helping sellers introduce an offer, answer questions, and move interested visitors toward action.

Built for the people business software usually skips

The card is built less for established companies than for people who have never run a business before: coaches, tutors, local service providers, hosts, freelancers, and anyone sitting on a spare room or an in-demand skill. A photographer can take session bookings from a portfolio page; a weekend baker can post a small menu and a pickup window; a tutor can answer questions and schedule a first lesson from the same page they share in a group chat.

None of it requires a website, a storefront, or a back-office system, and a single offer is enough to begin. CueCue's aim is to make the value scattered across individuals easier to discover, reach, and act on.

The focus on first-time sellers is deliberate. "Not everyone starts with a business, but almost everyone has something valuable to offer. CueCue helps people turn what they already have — their time, skills, space, or idle assets — into real income opportunities," said Luhao Zhao, BD Manager at CueCue.

The Interactive Web Card is available now at cuecue.im, with a free tier and no code required. Users can build a card at cuecue.im and publish it the same day, with AI assistance included from the first card.

About CueCue

CueCue is building a platform that helps anyone earn from what they already have. With AI assistance built into each card, CueCue makes it easier to create, share, communicate, and transact around the things people can provide.

Press Contact:

Luhao Zhao

2542492894

https://cuecue.im/

SOURCE CueCue