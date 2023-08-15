Cuentas adds to its Shareholder Update, Filing 10Q as Management Highlights Progress in The Companies Multiple Businesses, Reporting Increased Assets, Reduced Losses, and New Opportunities for 2024

10Q Highlights Management's Near-Term Success in Creating its Financial and Lifestyle Platform for the Underserved, with Increases in Assets, Stockholder's Equity and Revenue, While Continuing to Execute its Long-Term Strategy with Pipeline and Product Rollouts Across Cuentas Money, Cuentas Mobile and Cuentas Casa.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN) (Nasdaq: CUENW) ("Cuentas"), the Company that is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing, hard-working segment of the population who do not have access to traditional financial and lifestyle alternatives, today announced the filing of its 2023-Q2 10Q, highlighting the progress management has made in the quarter as the Company continues to execute its long term strategy. This 10Q comes on the heels of the Company's recent Shareholder Update, with management highlighting the progress in the Company's strategy and its current and future potential impact on the Company's performance.

Management further reported that it is pleased with the progress the Company has made and believes that key indicators in the 10Q reflect the Company's increasingly strong market opportunity, as the Company moves forward to create a portfolio of opportunities for the growing segment of Americans who do not have access to traditional financial and lifestyle services. Highlights include:

Assets Increase, Liabilities Decrease : Cuentas' Assets increased by 249% from Dec 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023 while Liabilities increased by only 1.7%.

: Cuentas' Assets increased by 249% from to while Liabilities increased by only 1.7%. Stockholders' Equity Increase : Total stockholders' Equity increased from - $724k to $1,471 , a positive difference of $2,195k .

: Total stockholders' Equity increased from - to , a positive difference of . Revenue Decrease : Total revenue for 2022-Q2 was $670k vs $40k for 2023. New ownership of distribution channel has reopened the main sales channel and revenue should increase significantly.

: Total revenue for 2022-Q2 was vs for 2023. New ownership of distribution channel has reopened the main sales channel and revenue should increase significantly. Net Loss Decrease : Net Loss decreased from - $3.1M to - $1.4M for Q2- 2022 vs Q2-2023.

: Net Loss decreased from - to - for Q2- 2022 vs Q2-2023. New Property Development Initiatives for Cuentas Casa : May Expand upon templated Cuentas Casa model, to replicate the success to expand our collective footprint.

: May Expand upon templated Cuentas Casa model, to replicate the success to expand our collective footprint. Cuentas Casa Construction Tech Supply Pipeline Agreement : Cuentas has reconfirmed its supply agreement with Renco, bolstered by Renco's recent announcement of the construction of a new facility in Florida .

: Cuentas has reconfirmed its supply agreement with Renco, bolstered by Renco's recent announcement of the construction of a new facility in . Renewed Distribution Agreement and Pipeline for Cuentas Mobile and Cuentas Money: The Company has restructured its distribution agreement for its 31,000+ store retail network, which had been a major source of revenue in 2022, bringing in a new partner and creating a new product pipeline, expected to begin rolling out in 2023.

"I am very pleased by our progress in executing what is a bold strategy to create a complete lifestyle and financial ecosystem for the underserved", said Cuentas CEO and Co-Founder Arik Maimon. "This has been a year of both repositioning and fresh accomplishments, and we are increasingly excited to bring our mission to market."

"This report demonstrates that we are executing on our business plan and accelerating opportunities that can dramatically grow our business," said Cuentas President and Co-Founder Michael De Prado. "We have created new business opportunities, restructured our historically profitable product pipeline, and are gaining traction across our Centas Money, Mobile and Casa brands."

About CUENTAS Mobile

CUENTAS Mobile is Cuentas' first step in our plan to bring increasingly powerful and cost-efficient telecommunications solutions to those that have been unable to acquire or afford them. With a growing selection of plans and services, delivered on the nation's largest 5G and 4G LTE network, Cuentas Mobile puts the power of the network in the palm of your hand.

About CUENTAS Money

CUENTAS Money is designed to provide a broad range of instant access financial services and solutions to the growing segment of the population who do not have access to such services. In partnership combines a powerful application with even more powerful access, giving users the control of managing all their transactions, payments, money transfers, transfers in one place.

About CUENTAS SDI

Cuentas SDI, LLC. is the company that owns the platform of Black011.com and the network serving over 31,000 convenience stores ("Bodegas") in and around New York and New Jersey. The Company is managed and controlled by The OLB Group, Inc. Cuentas Inc., is a shareholder in Cuentas SDI, LLC. Black011.com is the network that will deliver a range of services to the network's customers, including digital incentives, promotions, gift cards, discounts, top up services, telecommunication services, money transfer solutions and other digital and physical products and solutions true the network of financial partners.

About CUENTAS Casa

CUENTAS CASA's unique approach to property development combines state-of-the-art sustainable building technology with intelligent property management systems with the goal of developing complete residential communities in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional development. By selectively acquiring locations near metropolitan areas and immediately working with our partners to move into the construction phase, CUENTAS is able to pass on the savings in construction and maintenance directly to the resident. Management has seen rental prices reduced by as much as 30% over traditional residential communities.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives. The Company's proprietary technologies help to integrate FinTech (Financial Technology), e-finance and e-commerce services into solutions that deliver next generation digital financial services to the under-banked and underserved populations across America and eventually, the world. The Cuentas Platform integrates Cuentas Mobile, the Company's Telecommunications solution, with CUENTAS Money, its core financial services offerings to help entire communities enter the modern financial marketplace. In Q1 of 2023Cuentas launched Cuentas Casa, an alternative housing community development solution based on a revolutionary, patented, sustainable building system.Management believes adding this construction technology to its offerings bridges the 'need gap', providing a first of its kind combination of financial and lifestyle solutions to the underbanked and underserved, putting the Company in a unique position to take advantage of what has been called a Trillion-dollar opportunity (LINK Forbes Article).

