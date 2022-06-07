Cufflinks Market Size to Grow by USD 1.35 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Premium cufflinks and mass cufflinks Distribution channel Monobrand stores, DHS, online retail, and others Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Cufflinks Market?

The growth of the cufflinks market will be driven by the increasing growth in online retailing and the number of experience centers. Online retailing offers advantages such as convenience, easy returns, and discounts. The increasing use of the Internet and smartphones has led to a rise in the demand for cufflinks online. Online retail stores increase the visibility of cufflinks and provide descriptions and reviews about products.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Cufflinks a Market?

The increasing demand for different types of cufflinks among millennials is a key trend in the market. The changing lifestyles and the prevalence of social media have increased interest in cufflinks. Hence, manufacturers of cufflinks are launching new products with innovative designs. They are targeting the millennial population and are coming out with different customized products and marketing campaigns.



Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Cufflinks Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the cufflinks market include Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The cufflinks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, and brand to compete in the market. The market is expected to experience a sizable rise in production capacity during the forecast period as competitors are focusing on expanding their presence in traditionally low penetrated markets.

Cufflinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Valve chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market.

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Premium cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Premium cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Product overview by Vendors



Exhibit 19: Premium cufflinks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Mass cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Mass cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: Mass cufflinks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Monobrand stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Monobrand stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Monobrand stores - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 DHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: DHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: DHS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 47: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 52: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Armenta Collection

Exhibit 55: Armenta Collection - Overview



Exhibit 56: Armenta Collection - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Armenta Collection - Key offerings

11.4 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 58: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 59: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Burberry Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 61: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

11.5 Cartier International AG

Exhibit 63: Cartier International AG - Overview



Exhibit 64: Cartier International AG - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Cartier International AG - Key offerings

11.6 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 66: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: CHANEL Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Exhibit 69: Dolce & Gabbana Srl - Overview



Exhibit 70: Dolce & Gabbana Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Dolce & Gabbana Srl - Key offerings

11.8 Giorgio Armani Spa

Exhibit 72: Giorgio Armani Spa - Overview



Exhibit 73: Giorgio Armani Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Giorgio Armani Spa - Key news



Exhibit 75: Giorgio Armani Spa - Key offerings

11.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 76: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 77: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 78: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton – Key news

– Key news

Exhibit 79: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 80: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

11.10 Mont Blanc Group AB

Exhibit 81: Mont Blanc Group AB - Overview



Exhibit 82: Mont Blanc Group AB - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Mont Blanc Group AB - Key offerings

11.11 Paul Smith Ltd.

Exhibit 84: Paul Smith Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Paul Smith Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Paul Smith Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Tiffany & Co.

Exhibit 87: Tiffany & Co. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Tiffany & Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Tiffany & Co. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Tiffany & Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Tiffany & Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

