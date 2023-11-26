Cufflinks Market to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Boucheron Holding SAS, and Cartier SA and Burberry Group Plc, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cufflinks market is estimated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.93%. The cufflinks market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cufflinks market are Boucheron Holding SAS, Bulgari S.p.A, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier SA, Chanel Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Cufflinks LLC, David Yurman Enterprises LLC, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, Georg Jensen, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guccio Gucci Spa, Hugo Boss AG, K. Mikimoto and Co. Ltd., Montblanc, Paul Smith Ltd., Prada Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., Salvatore Ferragamo Spa, and Tiffany and Co.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cufflinks Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Boucheron Holding SAS - The company offers cufflinks such as Boucheron Paris crystal gold bar cufflinks, coral gold bar cufflinks, carved lapis gold cufflinks, and more.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is Europe. The traditional use of cufflinks as part of official uniforms is one of the key factors that have contributed substantially to the market. The UK, France , and Germany have been major contributors to the growth of the market in Europe . Moreover, online shopping platforms have been increasingly preferred by customers for purchases of expensive products such as cufflinks.

Impactful driver- Growth in online cufflink retailing and the number of experience centers globally

Growth in online cufflink retailing and the number of experience centers globally Key Trend - Increased demand for cufflinks from millennials

- Increased demand for cufflinks from millennials Major Challenges - Rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices

Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the market is classified into premium cufflinks and mass cufflinks. The premium cufflinks segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Products costing more than USD 150 are mainly covered by this segment. The segment is widely used for dress shirts, usually containing precious stones or specially formed from rare metals such as platinum and gold. A new product line has been launched by several market players in the cufflinks market.

Cufflinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

