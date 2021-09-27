Cufflinks Market To Witness 5.93% CAGR due to the Growth of Online Retailing | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cufflinks market is set to grow by USD 1.35 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.93% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Cufflinks Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
5.40%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at 5.93 %
|
Incremental Growth
|
USD 1.35 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Product; Distribution Channel; Geography
|
By Product
|
|
By Distribution Channel
|
|
By Region
|
The cufflinks market will be driven by the growth in online retailing and the number of experience centers globally, the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions, and the rise in demand for French cuff shirts. However, the increase in the presence of local and unorganized vendors will hamper the market growth
Cufflinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cufflinks Market size
- Cufflinks Market trends
- Cufflinks Market industry analysis
The cufflinks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, Cartier International AG, CHANEL Ltd., Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Giorgio Armani Spa, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc Group AB, Paul Smith Ltd., and Tiffany & Co. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cufflinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cufflinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cufflinks market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cufflinks market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cufflinks market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cufflinks market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Premium cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mass cufflinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Monobrand stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DHS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Armenta Collection
- Burberry Group Plc
- Cartier International AG
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Dolce & Gabbana Srl
- Giorgio Armani Spa
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Mont Blanc Group AB
- Paul Smith Ltd.
- Tiffany & Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
