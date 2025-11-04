Cuhaci Peterson Expands Phoenix Office to Meet Client Growth

Firm Looks to Advance Western U.S. Strategy

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuhaci Peterson has expanded its Phoenix, Arizona, office to accommodate growing client demand and strategic business initiatives. The Central Florida-based architecture and engineering firm announced that the office, which launched initially with a staff of nearly 15 in 2022, has now doubled in size and can support a team of more than 25 professionals.

Cuhaci Peterson Phoenix

Located in downtown Phoenix in the historic Luhrs Tower, the expanded office reinforces Cuhaci Peterson's long-term growth strategy and commitment to serving clients across multiple sectors, including grocery, retail and restaurant.

"The decision to grow our Phoenix presence reflects both the strong performance of our team and the increasing demand for our services in the region," said Greg Simpson, the firm's Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion positions us to serve our existing clients better while pursuing new opportunities throughout the West."

Led by industry veteran Eric S. Harris, the Phoenix team now also provides dedicated business development and construction administration support, further strengthening its role as a key contributor to the firm's national operations.

Hannah Langbehn, Business Development Coordinator, will lead area business development efforts.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished in such a short time and excited about what this growth means for our clients and team," Harris said. "With expanded capabilities and a broader footprint, we're more prepared than ever to deliver value to both new and long-standing partners."

The Phoenix location joins the firm's offices in Boston, Orlando, Philadelphia and its headquarters in Maitland, Florida, continuing to build on Cuhaci Peterson's national presence.

SOURCE Cuhaci Peterson