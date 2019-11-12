CUI Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TUALATIN, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI), (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Note: In accordance with ASC 360-10 Impairment and Disposal of Long-Lived Assets and ASC 205-20 Discontinued Operations, as a result of CUI Global's divestiture of its Electromechanical components business on September 30, 2019, and the classification of the majority of the remaining assets and liabilities that comprise the Power and Electromechanical segment, as held for sale within 12 months the Company has reclassified its Power and Electromechanical segment as discontinued operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. As a result, the review of the third quarter results presented here focuses on the Company's continuing operations, which consists of its Energy segment. On November 8, 2019, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell the majority of its Power business for $32.0 million.

Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Summary: (comparisons to prior year period)

Total revenues were $6.1 million compared to $5.2 million ;

compared to ; Gross profit was $1.4 million compared to $1.3 million ;

compared to ; Gross margin was 23.4% compared to 25.6%;

Operating loss was $3.7 million compared to an operating loss of $3.3 million .

Nine Months 2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Summary: (comparisons to prior year period)

Total revenues were $17.8 million compared to $12.9 million ;

compared to ; Gross profit was $4.3 million compared to $3.0 million ;

compared to ; Gross margin was 24.3% compared to 23.6%;

Operating loss was $11.1 million compared to an operating loss of $13.3 million .

Balance Sheet and Backlog Summary:

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 million at September 30, 2019 .

at . Debt as of September 30, 2019 was $0.9 million including $0.7 million on a line of credit that is classified as liability held for sale.

was including on a line of credit that is classified as liability held for sale. Energy segment backlog was $10.8 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $15.7 million at December 31, 2018 .

Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standard Update 2016-02

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessee recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet, at the beginning of fiscal 2019. As a result of the new lease standard, at September 30, 2019, $5.6 million was included with non-current assets, $0.8 million with current liabilities and $5.0 million with non-current liabilities, on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued strength in our engineering and integration services in North America that offset lower revenue from our U.K. operations due to the continued headwinds associated with Brexit," said William Clough, executive chairman of CUI Global. "We also took steps to unlock the value of our Power and Electromechanical segment in support of CUI Global's strategy to become a diversified energy infrastructure services company. We completed the sale of our Electromechanical components business during the quarter and yesterday announced the sale of the majority of our remaining Power business to Bel Fuse for $32 million. With these transactions, we move forward with a recast balance sheet and the financial resources to support the company's Energy-centric growth strategy with Jim O'Neil as CEO."

Jim O'Neil, vice chairman and CEO of CUI Global, stated, "Secular trends in the oil and natural gas, electric power and telecommunications industries have created a sustained market opportunity that is ripe for a market entrant with a differentiated value proposition and disciplined acquisition strategy. With the divestiture of the majority Power and Electromechanical segment, we turn our full attention to executing on our strategy to diversify our Energy business into the infrastructure services market and build a recurring revenue and earnings stream through acquisitions and organic growth. With CUI Global as the foundation of a diversified platform for growth, we believe we have the right strategy and the financial means to establish the company as an industry leader and support a sustainable growth trajectory."

CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









September 30,

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,728



$ 3,979

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $25





and $17, respectively 4,589



5,034

Inventories 1,580



1,622

Contract assets 2,567



1,744

Note receivable, current portion —



318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,462



1,512

Assets held for sale - current 30,486



21,272

Total current assets 42,412



35,481









Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of





1,284 and $1,182, respectively 4,211



4,536

Investment in VPS - equity method 5,198



—

Right of use assets - Operating leases 5,615



—

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $9,462





and $8,889, respectively 4,271



5,314

Restricted cash —



523

Note receivable - related party 3,183



—

Convertible note receivable —



655

Deposits and other assets 69



508

Assets held for sale - noncurrent —



23,150

Total assets $ 64,959



$ 70,167









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,096



$ 1,520

Short-term overdraft facility —



1,344

Notes payable - current 269



—

Operating lease obligations - current portion 754



—

Accrued expenses 2,599



1,893

Contract liabilities 2,222



1,956

Deferred gain on leaseback, current portion —



289

Liabilities held for sale - current 10,059



11,584

Total current liabilities 18,999



18,586









Operating lease obligations, less current portion 4,977



—

Deferred tax liabilities 1,584



1,914

Deferred gain on leaseback, less current portion —



2,599

Liabilities held for sale - noncurrent —



5,327

Other long-term liabilities 166



203

Total liabilities 25,726



28,629









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued at September 30, 2019 or December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares





authorized; 28,680,260 shares issued and outstanding at





September 30, 2019 and 28,552,886 shares issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2018 29



29

Additional paid-in capital 170,049



169,898

Accumulated deficit (126,685)



(123,993)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,160)



(4,396)

Total stockholders' equity 39,233



41,538

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,959



$ 70,167



CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(In thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Total revenues $ 6,073



$ 5,155



$ 17,793



$ 12,908

















Cost of revenues 4,652



3,834



13,464



9,860

















Gross profit 1,421



1,321



4,329



3,048

















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 4,793



4,222



14,092



13,773

Depreciation and amortization 359



382



1,136



1,145

Research and development 20



47



123



116

Provision (credit) for bad debt (18)



4



110



5

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



1,263

Other operating income (11)



—



(13)



—

















Total operating expenses 5,143



4,655



15,448



16,302

















Continuing loss from operations (3,722)



(3,334)



(11,119)



(13,254)

















Loss from equity method investment in VPS (354)



—



(710)



—

Fair value gain on equity method investment

purchase —



—



629



—

Other income (expense) (463)



(43)



(575)



(79)

Interest expense (4)



(60)



(35)



(164)

















Loss from continuing operations before taxes (4,543)



(3,437)



(11,810)



(13,497)

















Income tax benefit (1,310)



(396)



(1,598)



(1,042)

















loss from continuing operations (3,233)



(3,041)



(10,212)



(12,455)

















Discontinued operations













Income from operations of discontinued

electromechanical components business (including

gain on disposal of $3,631) 3,944



1,760



5,598



3,656

Income tax expense 1,023



253



966



762

Income from discontinued operations 2,921



1,507



4,632



2,894

















Net loss $ (312)



$ (1,534)



$ (5,580)



$ (9,561)

















Basic and diluted weighted average













common shares outstanding 28,691,206



28,527,234



28,636,918



28,507,286

















Loss from continuing operations per common share

- basic and diluted $ (0.11)



$ (0.11)



$ (0.35)



$ (0.44)

















Earnings from discontinued operations - basic and

diluted 0.10



0.06



0.16



0.10

















Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.01)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.34)



CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



(in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (5,580)



$ (9,561)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in





operating activities:





Depreciation 645



816

Amortization of intangibles 1,326



1,429

Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services 155



188

Unrealized gain on derivative liability —



(164)

Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS 710



—

Non-cash fair value gain on equity method investment purchase (629)



—

Gain on sale of electromechanical components business (3,631)



—

Provision for (credit to) bad debt expense 90



(10)

Deferred income taxes (644)



(352)

Inventory reserve 135



274

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gains 614



135

Impairment of goodwill —



1,263

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (13)



3









(Increase) decrease in operating assets:





Trade accounts receivable 1,196



(1,439)

Inventories (31)



(3,727)

Contract assets (891)



160

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 362



(285)

Right of use assets - Operating leases 743



—

Deposits and other assets (248)



13

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:





Accounts payable 2,406



520

Operating lease liabilities (687)



—

Accrued expenses (122)



684

Refund liabilities (367)



953

Contract liabilities 246



(853)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (4,215)



(9,953)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (278)



(644)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 14



—

Cash paid for other intangible assets (269)



(348)

Cash paid for convertible notes receivable —



(500)

Cash paid for equity-method Investment (1,615)



—

Proceeds from Notes receivable 313



—

Proceeds from sale of restricted investment 400



—

Proceeds from components division sale 4,696



—

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 3,261



(1,492)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from overdraft facility 6,842



13,895

Payments on overdraft facility (8,208)



(12,570)

Proceeds from line of credit 20,889



6,696

Payments on line of credit (21,188)



(6,039)

Payments on financing lease obligations (3)



(2)

Payments on mortgage note payable —



(71)

Payments on notes payable (88)



—

Payments on contingent consideration —



(45)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,756)



1,864









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (64)



148

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,774)



(9,433)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,502



12,646

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,728



$ 3,213



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the Company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited and CUI-Canada, as well as non-cash expenses associated with stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period, impairment of goodwill, the non-cash gains and loss on the Company's equity-method investment and the non-cash gain on the sale of a discontinued operation.

(in thousands)















For the Three Months Ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA *:













Net loss $ (312)



$ (1,534)



$ (5,580)



$ (9,561)

Plus: Interest expense 105



132



309



370

Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) (287)



(143)



(632)



(280)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization 602



742



1,971



2,245

EBITDA 108



(803)



(3,932)



(7,226)

































Adjusted EBITDA *:













Gain on disposal of discontinued operation (3,631)



—



(3,631)



—

Plus: Provision (credit) for bad debt (48)



24



90



(10)

Plus: Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



1,263

Plus: Unrealized gain on derivative —



(38)



—



(164)

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for

compensation, royalties and services 44



42



155



188

Fair value gain on equity method investment purchase —



—



(629)



—

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity-method investment 354



—



710



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,173)



$ (775)



$ (7,237)



$ (5,949)

















Adjusted net loss *:













Net loss $ (312)



$ (1,534)



$ (5,580)



$ (9,561)

Gain on disposal of discontinued operation (3,631)



—



(3,631)



—

Plus: Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



1,263

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital and CUI -

Canada acquisition intangibles 286



300



883



936

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for

compensation, royalties and services 44



42



155



188

Fair value gain on equity method investment purchase —



—



(629)



—

Plus: Non-cash loss on equity-method investment 354



—



710



—

Adjusted net loss $ (3,259)



$ (1,192)



$ (8,092)



$ (7,174)



















* Includes the combined totals from continuing and discontinued operations.

