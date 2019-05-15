CUI Global Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Separately Company Announces Transformative Transaction -

- Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET Today -





TUALATIN, Ore., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI), (the "Company") today reported its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Performance Summary: (comparisons to prior year period)

  • Total revenues were $23.0 million compared to $22.0 million;
  • Gross profit was $7.7 million compared to $6.6 million;
  • Gross margin was 33.6% compared to 29.9%;
  • Consolidated net loss was $(3.0) million compared to $(3.3) million;
  • Loss per basic share was $(0.11) compared to $(0.11) per basic share;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.0) million compared to $(2.7) million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $0.8 million and restricted cash was $0.5 million at March 31, 2019;
  • Power and Electromechanical (P&EM) segment unaudited backlog was $19.6 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $21.8 million at December 31, 2018; and,
  • Energy segment unaudited backlog was $13.4 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $15.7 million at December 31, 2018.

"Our first quarter results reflect continued strength in our P&EM segment and the fruits of business development initiatives in our Energy segment focused on the buildout of energy services infrastructure in the U.S.," said William J. Clough, president and CEO of CUI Global. "In our Power & Electromechanical segment, the continuation of strong order patterns drove higher direct sales and gross margin. We also acquired a 21.4% ownership share of Virtual Power Systems (VPS) to capitalize on the growing software-defined platform opportunity in data centers areas beyond power utilization.

"In our Energy segment, we are seeing demand for engineering and integration services in North America as operators and engineering, procurement, and construction companies undertake infrastructure buildouts to support the U.S.' position as the top, global exporter of oil and natural gas. Our new, larger facility in Houston, a growing reputation for technical and operational excellence, and our inclusion on more vendor-approved lists has expanded our funnel of new award opportunities. In the U.K. we are sustaining our push into the biomethane market that was catalyzed last year by the RHI incentive scheme while also aggressively pursuing pre-sales opportunities ahead of CAPEX spend by in-country gas network operators. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, we received our first orders for GasPT from SAMSON AG to be used for previously untapped industrial applications, and are encouraged by our joint continued business development activities."

Concluded, Mr. Clough, "Looking ahead, multiple avenues for Energy segment revenue developed over the past two years, together with continued strong performance from our P&EM segment, keep us on a path to long-term growth. We have the technology and business development foundation to pursue our growth goals and ensure our long-term success."

Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standard Update 2016-02

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessee recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet, at the beginning of fiscal 2019.  As of March 31, 2019, $7.4 million was included with non-current assets, $1.0 million with current liabilities and $6.6 million with non-current liabilities, on the condensed consolidated balance sheets as a result of the new lease standard. Additionally, the Company recorded a $2.9 million adjustment to accumulated deficit to recognize the deferred gain that was originally recorded as part of the December 2018 sale/leaseback of the Tualatin headquarters.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, May 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results as well as recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 and provide conference ID 9779396. For international callers, please dial (678) 894-3054. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the CUI Global Investor Relations website (www.cuiglobal.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until May 31, 2019. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 9779396. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available on the 'Events & Presentations' page of the CUI Global Investor Relations website.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

External IR Counsel:



LHA Investor Relations

Jeff Schnabel

Sanjay M. Hurry

Main: 503-612-2300

212-838-3777

press@cuiglobal.com

cuiglobal@lhai.com

- Financial Tables to Follow -



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


March 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2019

2018

(unaudited)

Assets:


Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

793

$

3,979

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $273


and $167, respectively

13,270

14,416

Inventories, net of allowance of $2,652 and $2,495, respectively

11,342

13,042

Contract assets

2,618

1,744

Note receivable, current portion

309

318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,867

1,982

Total current assets

30,199

35,481




Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of


$4,130 and $4,234, respectively

5,201

5,973

Right of use assets - operating leases

7,422


Goodwill

13,089

13,089

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $13,789


and $13,190, respectively

13,476

13,861

Restricted cash

523

523

Convertible notes receivable



655

Investment - equity method

5,278


Deposits and other assets

573

585

Total assets

$

75,761

$

70,167




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:


Current Liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

6,192

$

6,480

Operating lease obligations - current portion

975


Short-term overdraft facility



1,344

Line of credit



979

Accrued expenses

5,590

4,851

Contract liabilities

2,453

2,226

Refund liabilities

2,594

2,417

Deferred gain on leaseback, current portion



289

Total current liabilities

17,804

18,586




Overdraft facility

965


Line of credit

1,460


Long term note payable, related party

5,304

5,304

Operating lease obligations, less current portion

6,589


Deferred tax liabilities

1,922

1,922

Deferred gain on leaseback, less current portion



2,599

Other long-term liabilities

162

218

Total liabilities

34,206

28,629




Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' Equity:


Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized;


no shares issued at March 31, 2019 or December 31, 2018




Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares


authorized; 28,581,953 shares issued and outstanding at


March 31, 2019 and 28,552,886 shares issued and


outstanding at December 31, 2018

29

29

Additional paid-in capital

169,938

169,898

Accumulated deficit

(124,108)

(123,993)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,304)

(4,396)

Total stockholders' equity

41,555

41,538

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

75,761

$

70,167



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share
amounts)

For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2018




Total revenues

$

23,009

$

21,966




Cost of revenues

15,282

15,389




Gross profit

7,727

6,577




Operating expenses:


Selling, general and administrative

9,587

9,201

Depreciation and amortization

522

529

Research and development

604

620

Provision for bad debt

106

6

Other operating income

(2)






Total operating expenses

10,817

10,356




Loss from operations

(3,090)

(3,779)




Other income (expense), net

219

330

Interest expense

(85)

(114)




Loss before taxes

(2,956)

(3,563)




Income tax expense (benefit)

47

(302)




Net loss

$

(3,003)

$

(3,261)




Basic and diluted weighted average


common shares outstanding

28,583,600

28,488,032




Basic and diluted loss per
common share

$

(0.11)

$

(0.11)



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net loss

$

(3,003)

$

(3,261)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in


operating activities:


Depreciation

277

264

Amortization of intangibles

468

466

Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services

51

66

Unrealized gain on derivative liability



(84)

Provision for bad debt expense and returns allowances

106

6

Deferred income taxes



(250)

Inventory reserve

113

58

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gains

(218)

(295)

Gain on disposal of assets

(2)






(Increase) decrease in operating assets:


Trade accounts receivable

1,130

(1,040)

Inventories

82

910

Contract assets

(841)

625

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets

122

(137)

Right of use assets - operating leases

283


Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:


Accounts payable

(279)

(694)

Operating lease obligations

(264)


Accrued expenses

(1,143)

(308)

Refund liabilities

177

386

Contract liabilities

220

385

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(2,721)

(2,903)




CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Purchases of property and equipment

(69)

(154)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2


Investments in other intangible assets

(148)

(239)

Investment in investment - equity method

(345)


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(560)

(393)




CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from overdraft facility

5,272

4,982

Payments on overdraft facility

(5,681)

(4,155)

Proceeds from line of credit

7,916

1,166

Payments on line of credit

(7,436)

(1,166)

Payments on financing lease obligations

(1)

(1)

Payments on mortgage note payable



(24)

Payments on contingent consideration



(45)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

70

757




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

25

53

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,186)

(2,486)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

4,502

12,646

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
PERIOD

$

1,316

$

10,160

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited and CUI-Canada, as well as non-cash expenses associated with stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

(in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended


March 31,


2019

2018

EBITDA:



Net loss

$

(3,003)

$

(3,261)

Plus:  Interest expense

85

114

Plus:  (Benefit) provision for taxes

47

(302)

Plus:  Depreciation and amortization

745

730

EBITDA

$

(2,126)

$

(2,719)










Adjusted EBITDA:



Plus: Provision for bad debt

106

6

Plus:  Unrealized gain on derivative



(84)

Plus:  Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for
compensation, royalties and services

51

66

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,969)

$

(2,731)





Adjusted net loss:



Net loss

$

(3,003)

$

(3,261)

Plus:  Amortization expense of Orbital and CUI -
    Canada acquisition intangibles

300

325

Plus:  Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for
compensation, royalties and services

51

66

Adjusted net loss

$

(2,652)

$

(2,870)









May 15, 2019