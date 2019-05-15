CUI Global Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TUALATIN, Ore., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI), (the "Company") today reported its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Performance Summary: (comparisons to prior year period)

Total revenues were $23.0 million compared to $22.0 million ;

compared to ; Gross profit was $7.7 million compared to $6.6 million ;

compared to ; Gross margin was 33.6% compared to 29.9%;

Consolidated net loss was $(3.0) million compared to $(3.3) million ;

compared to ; Loss per basic share was $(0.11) compared to $(0.11) per basic share;

compared to per basic share; Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.0) million compared to $(2.7) million ;

compared to ; Cash and cash equivalents were $0.8 million and restricted cash was $0.5 million at March 31, 2019 ;

and restricted cash was at ; Power and Electromechanical (P&EM) segment unaudited backlog was $19.6 million at March 31, 2019 , compared to $21.8 million at December 31, 2018 ; and,

at , compared to at ; and, Energy segment unaudited backlog was $13.4 million at March 31, 2019 , compared to $15.7 million at December 31, 2018 .

"Our first quarter results reflect continued strength in our P&EM segment and the fruits of business development initiatives in our Energy segment focused on the buildout of energy services infrastructure in the U.S.," said William J. Clough, president and CEO of CUI Global. "In our Power & Electromechanical segment, the continuation of strong order patterns drove higher direct sales and gross margin. We also acquired a 21.4% ownership share of Virtual Power Systems (VPS) to capitalize on the growing software-defined platform opportunity in data centers areas beyond power utilization.

"In our Energy segment, we are seeing demand for engineering and integration services in North America as operators and engineering, procurement, and construction companies undertake infrastructure buildouts to support the U.S.' position as the top, global exporter of oil and natural gas. Our new, larger facility in Houston, a growing reputation for technical and operational excellence, and our inclusion on more vendor-approved lists has expanded our funnel of new award opportunities. In the U.K. we are sustaining our push into the biomethane market that was catalyzed last year by the RHI incentive scheme while also aggressively pursuing pre-sales opportunities ahead of CAPEX spend by in-country gas network operators. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, we received our first orders for GasPT from SAMSON AG to be used for previously untapped industrial applications, and are encouraged by our joint continued business development activities."

Concluded, Mr. Clough, "Looking ahead, multiple avenues for Energy segment revenue developed over the past two years, together with continued strong performance from our P&EM segment, keep us on a path to long-term growth. We have the technology and business development foundation to pursue our growth goals and ensure our long-term success."

Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standard Update 2016-02

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standard Board Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which requires lessee recognition of lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet, at the beginning of fiscal 2019. As of March 31, 2019, $7.4 million was included with non-current assets, $1.0 million with current liabilities and $6.6 million with non-current liabilities, on the condensed consolidated balance sheets as a result of the new lease standard. Additionally, the Company recorded a $2.9 million adjustment to accumulated deficit to recognize the deferred gain that was originally recorded as part of the December 2018 sale/leaseback of the Tualatin headquarters.

About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2019

2018

(unaudited)



Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 793



$ 3,979

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $273





and $167, respectively 13,270



14,416

Inventories, net of allowance of $2,652 and $2,495, respectively 11,342



13,042

Contract assets 2,618



1,744

Note receivable, current portion 309



318

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,867



1,982

Total current assets 30,199



35,481









Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of





$4,130 and $4,234, respectively 5,201



5,973

Right of use assets - operating leases 7,422



—

Goodwill 13,089



13,089

Other intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $13,789





and $13,190, respectively 13,476



13,861

Restricted cash 523



523

Convertible notes receivable —



655

Investment - equity method 5,278



—

Deposits and other assets 573



585

Total assets $ 75,761



$ 70,167









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,192



$ 6,480

Operating lease obligations - current portion 975



—

Short-term overdraft facility —



1,344

Line of credit —



979

Accrued expenses 5,590



4,851

Contract liabilities 2,453



2,226

Refund liabilities 2,594



2,417

Deferred gain on leaseback, current portion —



289

Total current liabilities 17,804



18,586









Overdraft facility 965



—

Line of credit 1,460



—

Long term note payable, related party 5,304



5,304

Operating lease obligations, less current portion 6,589



—

Deferred tax liabilities 1,922



1,922

Deferred gain on leaseback, less current portion —



2,599

Other long-term liabilities 162



218

Total liabilities 34,206



28,629









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued at March 31, 2019 or December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares





authorized; 28,581,953 shares issued and outstanding at





March 31, 2019 and 28,552,886 shares issued and





outstanding at December 31, 2018 29



29

Additional paid-in capital 169,938



169,898

Accumulated deficit (124,108)



(123,993)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,304)



(4,396)

Total stockholders' equity 41,555



41,538

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,761



$ 70,167



CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share

amounts) For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2018







Total revenues $ 23,009



$ 21,966









Cost of revenues 15,282



15,389









Gross profit 7,727



6,577









Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 9,587



9,201

Depreciation and amortization 522



529

Research and development 604



620

Provision for bad debt 106



6

Other operating income (2)



—









Total operating expenses 10,817



10,356









Loss from operations (3,090)



(3,779)









Other income (expense), net 219



330

Interest expense (85)



(114)









Loss before taxes (2,956)



(3,563)









Income tax expense (benefit) 47



(302)









Net loss $ (3,003)



$ (3,261)









Basic and diluted weighted average





common shares outstanding 28,583,600



28,488,032









Basic and diluted loss per

common share $ (0.11)



$ (0.11)



CUI Global, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (3,003)



$ (3,261)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in





operating activities:





Depreciation 277



264

Amortization of intangibles 468



466

Stock issued and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services 51



66

Unrealized gain on derivative liability —



(84)

Provision for bad debt expense and returns allowances 106



6

Deferred income taxes —



(250)

Inventory reserve 113



58

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gains (218)



(295)

Gain on disposal of assets (2)



—









(Increase) decrease in operating assets:





Trade accounts receivable 1,130



(1,040)

Inventories 82



910

Contract assets (841)



625

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets 122



(137)

Right of use assets - operating leases 283



—

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:





Accounts payable (279)



(694)

Operating lease obligations (264)



—

Accrued expenses (1,143)



(308)

Refund liabilities 177



386

Contract liabilities 220



385

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,721)



(2,903)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment (69)



(154)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2



—

Investments in other intangible assets (148)



(239)

Investment in investment - equity method (345)



—

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (560)



(393)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from overdraft facility 5,272



4,982

Payments on overdraft facility (5,681)



(4,155)

Proceeds from line of credit 7,916



1,166

Payments on line of credit (7,436)



(1,166)

Payments on financing lease obligations (1)



(1)

Payments on mortgage note payable —



(24)

Payments on contingent consideration —



(45)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 70



757









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 25



53

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,186)



(2,486)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,502



12,646

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF

PERIOD $ 1,316



$ 10,160



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and is not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (loss) are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Income (loss) eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited and CUI-Canada, as well as non-cash expenses associated with stock and stock options for compensation, royalties and services during the period and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

(in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 EBITDA:







Net loss

$ (3,003)



$ (3,261)

Plus: Interest expense

85



114

Plus: (Benefit) provision for taxes

47



(302)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

745



730

EBITDA

$ (2,126)



$ (2,719)





















Adjusted EBITDA:







Plus: Provision for bad debt

106



6

Plus: Unrealized gain on derivative

—



(84)

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for

compensation, royalties and services

51



66

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,969)



$ (2,731)











Adjusted net loss:







Net loss

$ (3,003)



$ (3,261)

Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital and CUI -

Canada acquisition intangibles

300



325

Plus: Stock and options issued and stock to be issued for

compensation, royalties and services

51



66

Adjusted net loss

$ (2,652)



$ (2,870)













