CUI Global Subsidiary CUI Inc. and Master Electronics Enter into Global Distribution Agreement

"Our new partnership with Master Electronics speaks to our technical capabilities, brand strength and the depth of our offering," stated William Clough, president and CEO of CUI Global. "We believe that Master Electronics' innovative and disruptive marketing strategies and seasoned sales team will serve to expand CUI Inc.'s customer base for its world-class products and solutions."

Matt McKenzie, president of CUI Inc, said, "As a business we are committed to bringing the products and technologies to market that keep pace with our customers' ever-changing needs. Whether based on efficiency, cost-savings or flexibility, we are continually striving to innovate so our customers will benefit. Partnering with Master Electronics allows us to continue these efforts while introducing our company's products to many new customers."

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Master Electronics is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components dedicated to stocking breadth of part numbers. Founded in 1967, Master Electronics has been supplying top quality components for industrial, military, medical, aerospace and consumer applications.

"Our entire team is excited to be working with a market leader," said Riad Nizam, president of Master Electronics. "A wide range of CUI products are in stock and available off the shelf for immediate delivery."

About CUI Inc.

CUI, Inc. is an electronic components manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of product technologies. As a leader in power electronics, the organization supports customers as they strive to improve the energy efficiency and environmental credentials of their application. The company's interconnect, audio, motion and thermal management groups provide engineers with reliable and proven solutions across a range of market segments as technology allows the world to connect in new ways. An unwavering commitment to the design engineer has been a hallmark of CUI's sustained growth since its founding in 1989 and will continue to be the primary mission as they expand their product technologies, manufacturing capabilities and global reach. For more information, please visit www.cui.com.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

