CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Introduces New Visually Integrated Remote Telemetry Unit (VIRTU) to the UK Market

HOUSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CUI) wholly-owned Energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems ("Orbital" or the "Company"), today announced the commercialization of its new Visually Integrated Remote Telemetry Unit (VIRTU) in the UK.



VIRTU utilizes the latest Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV's hardware platform, the iQ-R, Weintek cMT-3151 HMI and Orbital's latest proprietary software package to deliver the first fully end-user-configurable Remote Telemetry Unit (RTU) for the UK market. The introduction of VIRTU follows the announcement of a technical collaboration begun in November 2018 between Orbital and Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV to further enhance Orbital's RTU and BioMethane product lines with Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV's leading-edge automation control platforms.



VIRTU has been extensively engineered in its design to make user operation in the field intuitive and flexible, comprising file setup, auto-generated back up files for rapid system restore, self-diagnostic information for operator interrogation, redundant CPU option, fast system switching, hot-swappable I/O, data trending information, and a PDF viewer.



Conforming to IEC 62443 Cyber Security Standards, VIRTU is equipped to meet current and future threats to UK utilities networks. The VIRTU setup wizard requires two-stage password protection and can fully configure every aspect of the system via HMI, allowing the end user the freedom to customize their own RTU. Remote access is possible via Orbital's own Android and iOS mobile app. Furthermore, VIRTU ensures a simple transition from existing Orbital RTU platform systems (IRIS) or other RTU systems, with transferable configuration files between the two systems.



In addition to the standard VIRTU suite of solutions that includes VIRTU, VIRTU DL, VIRTU S, and VIRTU IO+, VIRTU can be built and tailored to client specification.



Paul D. White, president, Orbital, said, "VIRTU is our next generation Remote Telemetry Solution that builds on our extensive experience developing and integrating telemetry systems across the UK gas transmission and distribution network over the past 15 years. With off-the-shelf delivery, rapid deployment, an intuitive interface, and guaranteed future-proof features, VIRTU has been designed with usability as a top priority. This product can also be utilized by other utility networks beyond oil and gas; other industry applications for VIRTU include water/waste water, electrical power distribution, industrial process, remote asset monitoring, environmental monitoring and renewables. We look forward to showcasing VIRTU's capabilities to key customers in the UK in the coming weeks."



CUI Global president & CEO William Clough, stated, "By collaborating with Mitsubishi Electric Europe BV, the global leader in automation products, we have ensured that world-class industry standard hardware has been incorporated into VIRTU and is backed by robust technical support and our extensive experience in designing and deploying our IRIS systems. VIRTU will initially benefit U.K. gas transmission and gas distribution networks with further collaboration expected throughout Europe and North America."

About CUI Global, Inc.

Delivering Innovative Technologies for an Interconnected World . . . . .

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT® platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com.

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology® with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.orbitalgas.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

External Media Contact: External IR contact: Foster Marketing LHA Investor Relations Tiffany Harris Sanjay M. Hurry 337-278-1097 212-838-3777 tharris@fostermarketing.com cuiglobal@lhai.com

SOURCE CUI Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cuiglobal.com

