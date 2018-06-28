CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Showcases Integrated Analytical Solutions and Energy Products at 27th World Gas Conference

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Orbital's booth #3739 to speak with an industry expert about the company's solutions and products for the natural gas, biogas, LNG, and related industries and attend panel sessions featuring Orbital subject matter experts on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29:

Thursday, June 28 at 11:40 AM – "Modern Management and Metering of Gas Transmission Systems" and "Gas Distribution and Sustainability Considerations"

at – "Modern Management and Metering of Gas Transmission Systems" and "Gas Distribution and Sustainability Considerations" Friday, June 29 at 10:20 AM – "What's Hot in Gas Research: Utilization Technology and Environmental Footprint"

Orbital Gas Systems, North America President Nicholas J. Clough stated, "World Gas Conference events are a platform for us to promote our products, technologies, and integration services alongside industry majors. In particular at this event, we have seen an extremely high level of attendance and interest due to great positioning and a compelling booth display, including demonstration equipment for our GasPT and VE Technologies."

CUI Global President & CEO William Clough added, "Our attendance at the World Gas Conference befits our strong and growing reputation and presence in the natural gas and related industries and gives us direct access to the global community of operators at a time when the mandate for greater use of renewable energy is growing and the need for more accurate and cost-effective measurement of energy content in a natural gas pipeline becomes an industry imperative. Following the recent certification of our GasPT by Ofgem, and as we approach similar certification in North America, the World Gas Conference is our opportunity to showcase our technology advantage on the world stage."

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices located in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology® with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

For more information, please visit: www.orbitalgas.com

