CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital U.K. Enters into Collaboration with Keele University for the Development of Technologies for Future Gas Networks

Keele University is turning its West Midlands campus into Europe's first Smart Energy Network Demonstrator for smart energy research and development focused on the testing and evaluation of new and evolving energy technologies. As an 'at-scale living laboratory', SEND will work in partnership with business and industry to assess the efficiency of new technologies in terms of energy reduction, cost and CO 2 emissions.

Orbital's Head of Research & Development, Tony Wimpenny, commented, "Orbital is ideally situated to Keele, both geographically and technologically, to provide the technology, expertise, support and exposure to the global gas industry throughout participation in the SEND project. We are excited about the benefits we can leverage from this collaboration."

Head of Partnership Development at Keele University, Dr. Ian Madley, added, "We are thrilled to work with Orbital to develop new technologies suitable for future gas networks. Orbital's engagement with SEND is a fantastic example of innovation delivering really tangible results for Keele University, industry and the broader U.K. economy, as well as major societal benefits. It puts Keele and our campus at the forefront of the new and more sustainable energy landscape."

CUI Global President & CEO William Clough stated, "Our collaboration with Keele University and the SEND project fits perfectly with Europe's strategy to cultivate and grow alternative energy sources. Our participation will enable us to further develop our Future Billing Methodology Project, biomethane-to-grid solutions and other environmentally-friendly energy solutions throughout the U.K. and Western Europe.

"The Keele University collaboration will also enhance our relationships with some of the U.K.'s and Europe's largest pipeline operators and energy providers, all of whom are looking for ways to efficiently, accurately and effectively deliver more 'green gas' alternatives. We are very excited about the recognition this relationship will bring us and to further enhance our technology advantage in the marketplace," Mr. Clough concluded.

The Smart Energy Network Demonstrator (SEND) – which is funded by Keele University, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the England 2014 to 2020 European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) Growth Programme – builds on Keele University's investment in its energy and other utility networks over many years.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT® platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s advanced power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit www.cuiglobal.com

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices located in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology® with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.orbitalgas.com

About Keele University

Keele was recently awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework

Keele is ranked No. 1 in England for Course Satisfaction (Guardian University Guide 2018)

for Course Satisfaction (Guardian University Guide 2018) 97% of the University's research was deemed to be world-leading, or of international importance, in the latest Research Excellence Framework

www.keele.ac.uk

About Smart Energy Network Demonstrator (SEND)

The SEND project (ref: 32R16P00706) is receiving up to £9m of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020, and £4.5m from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy . The Department for Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for European Regional Development Fund.

About European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)

Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding.

