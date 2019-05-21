CUI Global to Participate at 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 22

TUALATIN, Ore., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) today announced that William Clough, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by B. Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on May 22. The fireside chat, a part of the 20th Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference to be held on May 22-23, 2019, will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the CUI Global, Inc. website, www.cuiglobal.com .

Mr. Clough and Daniel Ford, CFO, will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on May 22.

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT2 platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although CUI believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. We may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other risk factors, which could materially affect us and our operations, are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, including the Form 8-K to which this press release is attached, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. We take no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

External Investor Relations Counsel:

LHA Investor Relations

Sanjay M. Hurry

212-838-3777

cuiglobal@lhai.com

