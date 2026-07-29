Cuisinart® Introduces New Cool Combo Ice Cream Maker and Snow Cone Machine

Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, the newest Cuisinart® dessert maker has something for everyone.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart®, a trusted leader in innovative kitchen appliances, is bringing even more fun to summer with the launch of the new Cool Combo Ice Cream Maker and Snow Cone Machine. The brand's first appliance to combine homemade ice cream and refreshing snow cones makes it easy to create two classic frozen favorites in one compact, space-saving countertop machine. Whether serving a backyard gathering, birthday party, or weeknight treat, the Cool Combo lets families create customizable ice cream, frozen desserts, and refreshing snow cones with ease.

Cool Combo Ice Cream Maker and Snow Cone Machine (ICE-CMB10)

As consumers continue to personalize everything from protein-packed pints to nostalgic summer flavors, interest in making frozen desserts at home continues to grow. The global ice cream maker category is anticipated to reach $1.9 billion1 this year fueled by increasing demand for kitchen appliances that make it easier than ever to create frozen treats at home.

Additional key features include:

Create your own signature treats: Mix in fruits, candy pieces, cookies, nuts, or syrups to customize every batch exactly how you like it.

Two frozen favorites, one appliance: Enjoy homemade ice cream and refreshing snow cones without sacrificing valuable counter space.

Perfect for sharing: The generous 1.5-quart capacity is ideal for family dessert nights, parties, and celebrations.

Simple, approachable operation: One-touch controls and an easy-lock lid make frozen treat making fun for all experience levels.

"Whether it's cooling off after a day outside or ending dinner with something sweet, frozen treats have a way of bringing people together," said Danielle Cowden, Product Director, Ice Cream. "Building on our success in the ice cream maker category, we created the Cool Combo to make those moments of joy and kitchen creativity more accessible to sweet treat lovers everywhere – now with one machine that makes two different treats."

Launching during National Ice Cream Month, the Cool Combo is now available on Cuisinart.com, Amazon, Kohls, and Macys for a suggested retail price of $99.95 and is backed by a three-year limited warranty. For more information on Cuisinart's complete collection of kitchen appliances and culinary tools, visit www.cuisinart.com.

About Cuisinart®

Cuisinart, a division of Conair LLC. is a renowned consumer product company that designs high-quality small kitchen appliances and culinary tools that make great cooking easier at home. Engrained in Cuisinart's heritage is innovation, and its ever-expanding portfolio is designed to elevate everyday cooking with reliable performance and thoughtful features. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings and experience the joy of cooking, visit www.cuisinart.com.

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1 https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ice-cream-maker-market

SOURCE Cuisinart