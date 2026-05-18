Cuisinart® Expands Its Air Fryer Lineup with the New ClearView Collection: Designed for Crispy, Easy Cooking

The compact and large-capacity models offer a PFAS-free fryer basket with a glass option available, and intuitive presets beyond air-frying

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart®, a trusted leader in small kitchen appliances and air fryer innovation, announced the launch of the ClearView Air Fryer collection, featuring a 4-quart glass air fryer and a 9-quart large-capacity air fryer designed for total visibility and effortless, more controlled cooking.

ClearView 4-quart Glass Basket Air Fryer (AFC-4) ClearView 9-quart Basket Air Fryer (AFC-9)

As demand for hassle-free cooking continues to grow, the ClearView collection builds on the popularity of air fryers with a visibility-first design that reduces guesswork across everyday meals, from weeknight dinners to game-day snacks. The new Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryers are best for people interested in making healthier everyday meals, sides, and snacks with ease, and the appliances combine real-time visibility, PFAS-free materials, and intuitive digital operation to deliver consistently crave-worthy results with less oil. Features like shake reminders, auto-pause functionality, and optimized airflow help ensure even cooking every time.

The Cuisinart ClearView 4-Quart Glass Air Fryer ($139.95) is designed with total visibility, so you can see every sizzle and golden edge as it happens. Key features include:

ClearView Monitoring with the glass basket, top viewing window and interior basket light allow full visibility into the cooking process without interrupting cooking

A versatile 4-quart capacity designed to handle full meals and generous portions

PFAS-free glass basket and ceramic nonstick crisper plate that ensures even crisping

Prep-to-serve glass basket lets you season, cook, and serve

Each unit includes a lid to store in one vessel and re-crisp redefining the traditional basket-style air fryer experience

5 cooking modes: Air Fry, Recrisp, Bake, Broil, and Keep Warm plus two custom presets to save your go-to function, time and temperature for easy one touch operation.

The Cuisinart ClearView 9-Quart Air Fryer ($159.95) is designed for families, entertaining, and batch cooking, delivering convenience and performance at a larger scale. Key features include:

The panoramic top viewing window and front basket window let you monitor food without interrupting cooking

A 9-quart large-capacity air fryer built to cook full family meals in fewer batches

Wide 10.8" Cooking Surface maximizes airflow and surface contact for more even browning

PFAS-free Ceramic Nonstick Basket and Crisper Plate: Easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and designed for performance and convenience

5 cooking functions include air fry, roast, bake, broil, or keep warm functions, plus air fry presets for wings, french fries, frozen snacks, and two adjustable custom presets to save time for the whole family

"ClearView elevates the air frying experience with greater visibility, control, and confidence, helping home cooks achieve perfectly crispy results every time. As air frying continues to define fast, everyday cooking, features like a top viewing window and interior light make it easier than ever to watch your food cook in real time, turning the process into a more interactive and enjoyable experience," said Hannah Machuga, Product Marketing Director at Cuisinart. "This is complemented by thoughtfully chosen materials, including glass and PFAS-free ceramic non-stick coatings, that today's consumers are actively seeking."

The Cuisinart ClearView Air Fryer collection will launch exclusively on Amazon.com on May 18th and will also be available on Cuisinart.com, with availability expanding to additional retailers later this fall. Suggested retail pricing starts at $139.95 for the 4-quart model and $159.95 for the 9-quart model.

About Cuisinart®

Cuisinart, a division of Conair LLC. is a renowned consumer product company that designs high-quality small kitchen appliances and culinary tools that make great cooking easier at home. Engrained in Cuisinart's heritage is innovation, and its ever-expanding portfolio is designed to elevate everyday cooking with reliable performance and thoughtful features. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings and experience the joy of cooking, visit www.cuisinart.com.

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SOURCE Cuisinart