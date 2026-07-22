Cuisinart® Expands Its Air Fryer Lineup with New 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Big enough to roast a whole chicken and equipped for everything in between, this newest addition makes everyday cooking easier

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart®, a trusted leader in small kitchen appliances and air fryer innovation, expanded its award-winning lineup with the new Cuisinart 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven, continuing the brand's legacy of delivering innovative kitchen solutions.

10-in-1 Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer (TOA-100)

Nearly three quarters of consumers look to save money by cooking at home,¹ multifunction appliances have become an increasingly valuable part of the kitchen. The Cuisinart 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven offers versatility by combining six essential cooking functions and four presets in one streamlined appliance that helps simplify meal preparation while reducing countertop clutter.

"As a leader in the air fryer toaster oven category, Cuisinart is committed to offering solutions for every type of home cook," said Spencer Helmrich, Product Marketing Manager at Cuisinart. "The 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven expands our lineup with a versatile combination of capacity, functionality, and modern design, giving consumers even more ways to enjoy the performance and reliability they expect from Cuisinart."

The Cuisinart 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

Six cooking functions: Air Fry, Roast, Toast, Bake, Broil, and Keep Warm.

Four one-touch air fry presets for fries, wings, vegetables, and nuggets with no preheating required.

Family-size capacity fits a 4-lb. chicken, 3 lbs. of wings, six slices of toast or a 9" x 13" pan.*

Modern design with touchscreen digital controls, stainless steel interior, hidden handle, integrated cooking guide, and a large viewing window with interior light.

Includes an Air Fry Basket, 9.9" x 14.4" Baking Pan/Drip Tray, Wire Rack, and Removable Crumb Tray.

The Cuisinart® 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven has a suggested retail price of $249.95 and is available on Amazon and Cuisinart.com, with availability expanding to Target in August. It is backed by a three-year limited warranty.

*Based off the Cuisinart AMB-139PC

¹ Circana, 52 weeks ending Jan. 3, 2026.

About Cuisinart ®

A full-service culinary resource, Conair LLC, Cuisinart offers a wide array of products preferred by chefs and favored by consumers, Cuisinart has occupied a prominent place in kitchens worldwide for more than 50 years. Cuisinart is committed to producing high-quality kitchen appliances, cookware, bakeware, cutlery, outdoor grilling products, and accessories that make preparing meals easier and more enjoyable. For more information, visit www.cuisinart.com.

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SOURCE Cuisinart