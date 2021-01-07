Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in Central District of California by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 260 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by over two dozen manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint alleging that Conair Corporation., the manufacturer of the Cuisinart pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers. The Complaint was filed on behalf of Gary Craig Smith.

Mr. Smith's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on January 6, 2019. As a result of the explosion, Mr. Smith sustained burn injuries to his chest, wrist and hands. According to the Complaint, the Cuisinart pressure cookers are marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Mr. Smith alleges that the Cuisinart pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to explode from the pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/

