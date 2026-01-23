CUISINE SOLUTIONS® CELEBRATES 9TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL SOUS VIDE DAY

Honoring Global Sous Vide Excellence and the Future of Culinary Innovation

STERLING, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions® (NYSE: CUSI), the global leaders in sous vide since 1971, will celebrate the 9th annual International Sous Vide Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, marking decades of leadership behind the technique that transformed modern cooking.

What began as a quiet revolution in French kitchens centuries ago has evolved into a global movement defined by precision, creativity, and passion. Today, Cuisine Solutions, the worldwide leader and reference in sous vide, continues to lead that movement, with groundbreaking innovation in products, processes, and equipment, to inspire chefs and home cooks alike.

International Sous Vide Day 2026 will be celebrated across three dynamic culinary capitals – Los Angeles, Paris, and Bangkok – each reflecting a distinct dimension of the company's global impact.

Los Angeles – January 26, 2026 | SLS Beverly Hills

In a city defined by creativity and reinvention, the Los Angeles celebration will bring together chefs, food leaders, and partners for an evening spotlighting modern, health-forward culinary innovation and the role of sous vide in shaping cleaner, more consistent, and more scalable menus.

Paris – January 26, 2026 | Château de Levallois-Perret

A commemorative gathering in Paris will honor the birthplace of sous vide and its classical roots, highlighting the technique's enduring influence on modern cooking.

Bangkok – January 30, 2026 | BAR.YARD at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Home to one of Cuisine Solutions' state-of-the-art facilities, Bangkok will conclude the celebrations, showcasing how precision and innovation power the future of global cuisine and advance the art and science of sous vide.

As Cuisine Solutions reflects on decades of leadership and looks ahead to what's next, International Sous Vide Day stands as both a milestone and a mission – celebrating the people, ideas, and innovations that continue to redefine what's possible through perfectly precise cooking.

International Sous Vide Day celebrations are supported by presenting sponsor Saputo, and additional sponsors Ingredion, Newburg Egg, Van Drunen Farms, and Zwiesel Fortessa. Learn more about International Sous Vide Day at www.internationalsousvideday.com. For more about Cuisine Solutions visit www.cuisinesolutions.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CUISINE SOLUTIONS

Cuisine Solutions is more than the global leader in sous vide – we are culinary contrarians driven by time and temperature, the two variables that ensure perfectly cooked food. We believe every meal should be more than food – it should be a moment to create memories. With over 100 award-winning chefs along with our in-house think tank, CREA, we deliver chef-crafted solutions that elevate every culinary experience – from professional kitchens to the family dining table. Our passionate innovation-led team pushes the boundaries of what's possible, creating sous vide products that don't just meet expectations – they redefine them.

Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, we partner with leading retailers, hospitality brands, restaurants, and global operators to offer scalable, custom solutions that enhance efficiency and ensure uncompromising quality. We also empower home chefs with ready-to-eat, high-quality products that bring comfort and culinary excellence to your table. Beyond the kitchen, we are deeply committed to sustainability and giving back - from improving operations and manufacturing practices, to supporting responsible sourcing and recycling programs, and providing comfort through food to communities in crisis. At Cuisine Solutions our passion for food is matched only by our compassion for the world we serve.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SOUS VIDE DAY

Launched in 2018, International Sous Vide Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to honor the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault – the founder of CREA and pioneer of modern sous vide. The day celebrates the global culinary community's creativity, craftmanship, and innovation, bringing together chefs and scientists who continue to advance the art and science of cooking every day.

