CUISINE SOLUTIONS® UNVEILS NEW SEAR & SERVE™ LINE, BRINGING PREMIUM SOUS VIDE PROTEINS DIRECTLY TO HOME COOKS

The Global Leader In Sous Vide Launches A New E-Commerce Experience and Premium, Ready-To-Eat Line, Now Available Online & At Select Costco Locations

STERLING, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions® (NYSE: CUSI), the global leader in sous vide, today announced the launch of Sear & Serve™, a new line of perfectly cooked, chef-quality, premium sous vide beef and pork cuts designed to bring consistently exceptional results to home kitchens. The launch coincides with the debut of a new direct-to-consumer website, SearandServeCuisine.com, making the line immediately accessible to consumers nationwide.

Cuisine Solutions® Unveils New Sear & Serve™ Line, Bringing Premium Sous Vide Beef and Pork Directly to Home Cooks. Sear & Serve™ 72-Hour Boneless Short Rib features unmatched tenderness and rich flavor from slow sous vide cooking.

Sear & Serve features expertly prepared, ready-to-heat proteins that deliver restaurant-level tenderness and flavor with minimal effort. Each cut is prepared using precise time and temperature sous vide techniques to ensure optimal texture and taste. Home cooks simply finish with a quick sear on the stove or grill to enjoy a steakhouse-quality experience – perfect for weeknights, holiday gatherings, or any moment that calls for great food without the guesswork.

"Cuisine Solutions' goal remains unchanged: to create unforgettable memories through exceptional food. Our new Sear & Serve line was crafted by drawing on more than 25 years of trusted partnerships with the finest beef companies around the world. We selected the best grass-fed cuts, prioritizing the highest standard claims and most rigorous animal welfare practices to bring truly premium meat to your table," said Felipe Hasselmann, President & CEO of Cuisine Solutions. "Sear & Serve delivers fully cooked, top-quality proteins that are effortless to reheat, perfect for everyday meals or special occasions. It's convenience without compromise, and quality you can taste in every bite."

Trusted by three-star Michelin chefs, restaurant chefs, home cooks, aspiring cooks, and curious creators alike, Cuisine Solutions provides sous vide products to more than 45,000 locations worldwide. With the direct-to-consumer launch of Sear & Serve, the company is extending its expertise directly to consumers, making it easier than ever to enjoy premium sous vide products at home.

The Sear & Serve line will include seven signature cuts:

72-Hour Boneless Short Rib: Unmatched tenderness and rich, refined flavor from 72 hours of slow sous vide cooking.

Unmatched tenderness and rich, refined flavor from 72 hours of slow sous vide cooking. Bone-In Beef Short Rib: Impressively tender and deeply savory, with a striking bone-in presentation perfect for entertaining.

Impressively tender and deeply savory, with a striking bone-in presentation perfect for entertaining. 100% Grass-Fed Beef Tri-Tip: Lean, versatile cut with robust, naturally rich flavor.

Lean, versatile cut with robust, naturally rich flavor. Traditional Brisket Bites: Bold, smoky flavor in caramelized, bite-size portions – a classic comfort food made portable.

Bold, smoky flavor in caramelized, bite-size portions – a classic comfort food made portable. Seasoned Pork Belly: Indulgent, melt-in-your mouth balance of fat, flavor, and tenderness.

Indulgent, melt-in-your mouth balance of fat, flavor, and tenderness. Coming Soon: 100% Grass-Fed Beef Ribeye and 100% Grass-Fed New York Strip Steak.

High in protein and free from antibiotics, hormones, GMOs, and added preservatives, Sear & Serve proteins bring together clean ingredients and culinary precision. Serve them hot or cold – on their own, layered into sandwiches, or as the centerpiece of a special dinner.

The full Sear & Serve line is available at SearandServeCuisine.com. Select cuts are also available at Costco's in the Northeast and Southeast. Check your local availability at www.costco.com.

Discover more about Cuisine Solutions at www.cuisinesolutions.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CUISINE SOLUTIONS

Cuisine Solutions is more than the global leader in sous vide – we are culinary contrarians driven by time and temperature, the two variables that ensure perfectly cooked food. We believe every meal should be more than food – it should be a moment to create memories. With over 100 award-winning chefs along with our in-house think tank, CREA, we deliver chef-crafted solutions that elevate every culinary experience – from professional kitchens to the family dining table. Our passionate innovation-led team pushes the boundaries of what's possible, creating sous vide products that don't just meet expectations – they redefine them.

Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, we partner with leading retailers, hospitality brands, restaurants, and global operators to offer scalable, custom solutions that enhance efficiency and ensure uncompromising quality. We also empower home chefs with ready-to-eat, high-quality products that bring comfort and culinary excellence to your table. Beyond the kitchen, we are deeply committed to sustainability and giving back - from improving operations and manufacturing practices, to supporting responsible sourcing and recycling programs, and providing comfort through food to communities in crisis. At Cuisine Solutions our passion for food is matched only by our compassion for the world we serve.

SOURCE Cuisine Solutions®