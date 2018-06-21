CUJO AI Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

CUJO AI is a forward-thinking artificial intelligence company, providing network operators AI-driven solutions. That includes AI security, advanced device identification, digital parenting, network analytics and more. CUJO AI Platform creates intuitive end-user facing applications for LAN and wireless (mobile and public wifi), powered by machine learning and real-time data.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year's cohort is the most diverse ever, both geographically and in terms of gender. 25% are female-led, and a majority (54%) come from regions outside the United States and Silicon Valley, with each continent represented, barring Antarctica. There is also a wide variety in the technologies the pioneers focus on: the focus technologies include artificial intelligence, big data and internet of things (IoT), biotechnology, blockchain, autonomous vehicles, cyber security, vertical farming and other agricultural advances, decentralised microgrids and robotics. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Einaras von Gravrock of CUJO AI will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed "Summer Davos" will be held in Tianjin, China, September 18-20. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2019, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives in the course of the next two years.

"We welcome CUJO AI in this diverse group of technology pioneers," says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. CUJO AI and its fellow pioneers are front and centre in shaping the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution and we believe they will be transforming society and industry in a positive way in the years to come."

"CUJO AI team is pleased to join the innovative community of Technology Pioneers, and get acknowledged by the World Economic Forum. Our mission is to offer a secure connection and seamless protection everywhere in the world. Back in 2015, we spotted a real problem for real people. Right away we started leveraging artificial intelligence in our solutions," - said CEO of CUJO AI, Einaras von Gravrock. "We are excited to leave a mark with our technology and reshape tomorrow's connected experience."

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

About CUJO AI: CUJO AI is the leading artificial intelligence company providing network operators AI-driven solutions, including AI security, advanced device identification, advanced parental controls, and network analytics. CUJO AI Platform creates intuitive end-user facing applications for LAN and wireless (mobile and public wifi). Each solution can be implemented as a white-label offering. CUJO AI was recently listed as a "Vendor to Watch" and a "Cool Vendor in IoT security" by research company Gartner. In May 2018, the company has closed a strategic Series B round, led by Charter Communications, valuing the company in access of $100M. For more information about CUJO AI, please visit www.cujo.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

