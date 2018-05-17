CUJO AI Closes Strategic Series B Round Led by Charter Communications, Solidifies Its Lead In Consumer Network Security

CUJO AI is recognized as the revolutionary artificial intelligence company that provides telecommunications companies a multi-solution in-home network security software platform. It helps network operators protect their customers against advanced attacks and data compromises from within the network. Powered by advanced machine learning, and developed by the brightest industry experts, CUJO AI privately and securely analyzes network and device activity in order to detect abnormal threat behaviors as they emerge. Network operators that deploy CUJO AI solutions on their infrastructure provide personalized customer experience, offer advanced protection and ensure seamless device management on home, mobile and public networks. CUJO AI's platform helps various ISP departments reduce costs, save time and deliver additional value to their customers.

"We are delighted to have the support of Charter, a company delivering forward-thinking connected home experience. Together, we will accelerate CUJO AI's mission to protect every home in the world against cyberthreats," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

"CUJO's leading edge technology will help Charter enhance its superior connected home experience, providing customers advanced security, privacy and additional control over their in-home networks," said Andrew Ip, SVP of Emerging Technology and Innovation for Charter Communications. "Charter's state-of-the-art, fiber powered network connects customers to what matters most to them, and this technology will play a vital role as we continue to meet the their evolving needs."

This investment round will help CUJO AI meet growing international demand. In addition, CUJO AI will continue to scale the business and hire world-class talent for its technology, cyber analysts and commercial teams around the world.

"CUJO AI is currently experiencing widespread demand, revenue growth driven by rapid expansion into new international markets and a significant increase in its customer base. In order to meet this demand, we're making strategic investments to advance our AI-powered technology and further global expansion efforts," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

Founded in 2015, CUJO AI has grown rapidly to 150 employees. The company won numerous technology awards, including the 'Best Fixed Telecom Opportunity of the Year' at the Telecom Council SPIFFY Awards.

About CUJO AI:

CUJO AI is the leading artificial intelligence company providing network operators AI-driven solutions, including AI security, advanced device identification, advanced parental controls, network analytics, and more. CUJO AI Platform creates intuitive end-user facing applications for LAN and wireless (mobile and public wifi), powered by machine learning and real-time data. Each solution can be implemented as a white-label offering. CUJO AI employs a staff of 150 professionals in 5 offices, 4 countries. CUJO AI is ISO27001 certified. More information about CUJO AI can be found at cujo.com

