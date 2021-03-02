CUJO AI Digital Life Protection Platform Surpasses 1 Billion Devices

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in intelligent broadband solutions that empower Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to optimize and monetize their networks, today shared a significant milestone for the company and the telecommunications industry that is now covering and securing the connected experiences for 1 billion devices globally. Today, CUJO AI covers the largest inventory of devices in the world, with the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect.

CUJO AI offers an integrated platform for fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators to deliver Digital Life Protection services while improving internal network intelligence and protection capabilities.

"As our world has stayed home, our mission to protect home networks has never been more important. Reaching 1 billion connected devices also shows that we are the most innovative vendor in this space, with proven technical and operational experience. The widest deployment breadth makes us a lowest-risk choice for ISPs. CUJO AI stands out from the competition as we grow exponentially in market share and shape the distributed workforce's modern Digital Life Protection. Our services' value is evident: Clients report higher customer satisfaction, lower customer support cost, and new opportunities to drive incremental revenue. We will continue to pioneer AI to create smarter and safer environments for people and all their connected devices," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

CUJO AI solutions are based on a core set of technologies that leverage AI and ML analysis for real-time detection of known and previously unknown threats. Instead of relying solely on a library of existing attack pattern signatures, CUJO AI actively learns from network traffic and device behavior to block ever-evolving threat vectors. The CUJO AI Platform helps network operators reduce costs and deliver additional value to their customers.

The latest recognition for CUJO AI includes Best Network AI Innovation at Future Digital Awards 2021, Best Secured Network Initiative at Broadband World Forum 2020 Awards, Gold Winners in the Innovative Services category at Edison Awards 2020, Winners of the BIG Innovation Awards 2020, and Most Innovative Security Strategy at Leading Lights Awards 2019.

About CUJO AI

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize CUJO AI solutions to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control and digital monitoring.

Contact:

Viktorija Vilke

[email protected]



SOURCE CUJO AI

Related Links

https://www.cujo.com

